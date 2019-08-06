Prosecutors: Man shot by deputy after attempted Santa Rosa stabbing charged with felonies

A Minnesota man shot by a deputy last week after authorities said he tried to stab a mall security guard in the face was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other felony crimes Monday in an unusual hearing at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

In addition to assault, Brad Baymon, 42, also is accused of attempted carjacking, carrying a concealed knife, two robbery counts and a misdemeanor charge for resisting a deputy in connection to Thursday’s violence, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

Baymon pulled a knife on a Santa Rosa Plaza security guard after he was caught stealing a pair of shoes from Macy’s, authorities said. He was shot at least three times in the upper body after a confrontation with a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy, who was advised to “be on the lookout” for Baymon after he fled the mall.

The deputy ordered Baymon to stop on Ninth Street near Morgan Street, and then fired a Taser when he didn’t comply, authorities said. But the weapon had no effect.

Baymon ran into the deputy’s unlocked car and pulled the door shut, prompting a struggle between the two men. Baymon then threatened the deputy with the knife and tried to put the car into gear, causing the deputy to fire his weapon six times through the window, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office did not release Monday afternoon the name of the deputy involved in the shooting.

Santa Rosa Police is investigating the shooting under a countywide critical incident protocol aimed at providing for neutral review of events involving law enforcement use of force.

Santa Rosa Police Lt. Eric Litchfield described the knife as having a fixed blade about 3.5 inches long. The knife and the stolen shoes were recovered, authorities said.

It’s unclear when Baymon, who continued to heal from the gunshot wounds, will be well enough to be taken to Sonoma County Jail, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Eric Litchfield said.

Investigators were still trying to piece together when he first arrived in Sonoma County and determine whether he was homeless, Litchfield said. Homeless service provider Catholic Charities was not familiar with the man.

“This is his first (law enforcement) contact in Sonoma County or California as far as we can tell,” Litchfield said. “This guy is kind of mystery. He’s moved around a lot.”

Baymon’s bail was set at $200,000 during Monday’s hearing, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court to enter a plea on Aug. 19, court records show.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.