Historic photos show Two Rock 100 years ago

The tiny hamlet of Two Rock is located on the western fringes of Petaluma along Valley Ford Road. It is named for two landmark rocks that sit on a rolling hillside marking the borders of an ancient Native American trail from Bodega Bay to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The rocks also delineate the juncture of four original Mexican land grants - Blucher Rancho, Rancho Roblar de Miseria, Rancho Balsa de Tomales and Rancho Laguna de San Antonio. The original Spanish name for the area was “Dos Piedras.”

In 1853, when the post office was looking for a new location in Sonoma County, the area was named Two Rock in translation of the Spanish name.

Today the area is known for the thriving community of ranchers and dairymen that live there and a United States Coast Guard Training Center that remains there to this day.

