California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 8, 2019, 8:01AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Wildlife officials say at least three new wolf pups have joined the only known pack in California.

KQED reports that trail cameras set up by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife in northeast California recorded the pups and two or three adult wolves in June.

Amaroq Weiss advocates for West Coast wolves with the Center for Biological Diversity. He says that the return of wolves to the state is an important development for conservation efforts.

Wolves are protected under California's Endangered Species Act even as the federal Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed to delist grey wolves as an endangered species.

In 2011, a grey wolf with a radio collar named OR-7 crossed the California border from Oregon and became the first wolf in the state since 1924.

___

Information from: KQED-FM.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine