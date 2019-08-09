Warriors' Stephen Curry helps renovate run-down Oakland park after tweet about city's neglect

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2019, 12:07PM

Oakland rapper Nimsins had been trying to get the city to fix up his local park's basketball court for months without success. That is, until Warriors superstar Stephen Curry got word of his efforts.

Nimsins tweeted on June 27 that he called the city multiple times about the run-down conditions at Concordia Park. The East Oakland park lacked lights, trash cans, smooth pavement and a second hoop.

Curry, one of a number of players mentioned in the tweet, became aware of what the rapper was trying to do and wanted to help, according to SFGate,

Curry contacted his partners Under Armour and Chase to fund a renovation of the basketball court.

The results of the project were unveiled on Tuesday with Curry on hand for the big reveal.

The court is now completely repaired and finished with colorful graphics with some of Curry’s signature phrases, like “Ruin the Game” and “I Can Do All Things.”

Students from nearby Frick Impack Academy attended the unveiling, chatting with Curry before he tried out the court himself.

Nimsins, the man who started it all, also met with Curry, was also there and thanked him for bringing life back to the beloved court and "making my dream come true."

