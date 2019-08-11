Santa Rosa man hospitalized with stab wound to his chest, police say

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2019, 2:21PM
August 11, 2019, 2:21PM

A Santa Rosa man was hospitalized after he being stabbed in the chest Saturday night, authorities said.

The 34-year-old man called authorities to report the crime just before 11 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Justin Farrington said. The man told officers he had been stabbed near a 7-Eleven on Corby Avenue in south Santa Rosa.

He was sent to a hospital to be treated for the stab wound and was listed in stable but serious condition as of Sunday morning, Farrington said.

The man did not provide officers with details about the attack, and no suspect had been identified, according to police.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

