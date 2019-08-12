Bay Area Lyft driver suspected of raping passenger

SAN BRUNO — Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence without her permission and raped her.

KPIX-TV reports the 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape. It wasn't known Sunday if he has an attorney.

