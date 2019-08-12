Pilot injured in hot air balloon crash at Galt Balloon Festival

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 12, 2019, 10:15AM
Updated 14 hours ago

SACRAMENTO — A person has been injured in Northern California after a hot air balloon caught on fire and crashed.

The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday that the hot air balloon crashed Saturday at a Galt festival injuring the pilot, who was the only person on board.

Officials say it was the beginning of the annual two-day Hot Air Balloon Festival in Galt, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Sacramento.

Authorities say the balloon that was tethered to the floor for people to explore began malfunctioning around 8:40 a.m.

Officials say the balloon caught on fire, became untethered, went up in the sky and crashed down in a nearby field.

Authorities say they started an investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire and malfunction.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

