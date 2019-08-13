Northern California fire victims can soon file claims with PG&E

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 13, 2019, 8:49AM

SAN FRANCISCO — People affected by wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018 can soon file claims for housing assistance and other immediate needs with Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

They can file their claims online through the website for the utility's wildfire assistance program as early as this week.

A federal judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case in May approved a $105 million fund to provide relief for people who lost property during the huge fires.

The fund will cover victims of a series of fires including the Atlas, Camp, Nuns and Tubbs fires.

The deadline to apply for the funds is November 15.

Attorneys are also reminding victims who want to join the bankruptcy lawsuit against the utility that the deadline to file a claim is October 21.

___

This story has been corrected to say that applications to the wildfire fund will begin soon, not Monday as attorneys previously said.

