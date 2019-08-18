Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick outlines goals, accountability for agency in new plan

The strategic plan outlines service priorities for the Sheriff’s Office and lists goals, strategies and actions in four areas of focus: staffing, customer service, infrastructure and emergency response.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled its first-ever strategic plan, a document crafted by Sheriff Mark Essick to set priorities for the county’s largest law enforcement agency and provide public accountability through his first four-year term.

The 24-page document, posted on the Sheriff’s Office website last month, is meant to be a road map for the future of the $177 million department and its 750 employees. It details plans to improve staffing levels, strengthen ties with community groups, address long-term infrastructure needs and boost the agency’s ability to respond to large-scale emergencies, a concern that became especially pressing following the catastrophic 2017 wildfires.

Essick pledged to publish an annual report at the end of each fiscal year to track the agency’s progress toward reaching the goals outlined in the plan and serve as a measure of accountability for the public at the end of his term.

Essick said he began gathering ideas for the plan during his 2018 campaign for sheriff, drawing on feedback from community members and ideas espoused by rival candidates. After winning the election in June 2018, he sought input from the Sheriff’s Office command staff, local elected officials and leaders of local Native American tribes for their feedback on the agency’s future.

“We’ve been as inclusive as we possibly can to develop these ideas and this — as our team with a new coach — this is our approach moving forward,” Essick said. “This will represent the direction we should be working toward.”

At the forefront of the strategic plan is an effort to bolster staffing and fill vacant jobs. As of July, there were more than 20 vacancies in the law enforcement division of the department, almost half coming from unfilled deputy positions, according to data provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Eight correctional deputy posts were also empty in the jail.

Part of the difficulty in filling those vacancies has to do with the laborious process for hiring new deputies, which includes candidate testing, interviews and background checks, Essick said. The office also is working on increasing efforts to retain employees once they join, in part by creating career pathways for people who want to climb up the ranks or move into different positions. The pathways will spell out the necessary qualifications, and even pair staff with veteran employees who can answer questions and provide advice, Essick said.

“We put people first because the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t make a product. We don’t make widgets,” Essick said. “Our biggest single asset is our people.”

The plan also casts light on planned and future capital needs, including construction of a mental health wing on the north side of the main jail. The project was approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2015 to help house inmates with mental illnesses — roughly 45% of the jail’s population. It was supposed to break ground near Russell Avenue earlier this year but was delayed during the permitting process, Essick said.

State funds will cover the majority of the planning and construction of the $49 million behavioral health facility, now set to break ground in February 2020. But Essick will need to secure funding from the Board of Supervisors for construction costs not covered by the state, as well as ongoing operation and labor costs.