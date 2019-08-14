Los Angeles County scraps $2 billion jail replacement contract 

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 14, 2019, 8:59AM
Updated 16 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has cancelled a nearly $2 billion contract to replace an aging jail after criticism that it needs better ways to deal with a growing population of the mentally ill.

County supervisors on Tuesday voted to scrap the contract to replace the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles with a mental health treatment center that critics said was simply another jail.

Authorities say the current jail is cramped, dilapidated and doesn't meet the needs of the nation's largest jail system.

Activists for years have urged the county to divert jail funding into creating community mental health treatment centers and programs.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva called Tuesday's decision irresponsible, saying it would leave dangerous inmates "without a place to stay" without providing proper treatment for those with mental issues.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine