Coast Guard finds 43 bales of pot floating off Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 15, 2019, 8:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

AVALON — Authorities have found 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard acting on a tip discovered 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.

The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Federal officials are investigating where it came from.

___

Information from: (Los Angeles) Daily News, http://www.dailynews.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine