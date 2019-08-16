Petaluma mother suspected of DUI after hitting two cyclists

A Petaluma woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after running a red light and plowing her SUV into two cyclists riding through a city intersection.

Sophia Alicia Beetham, 22, who had her 4-month-old child with her in a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, had a blood-alcohol content level more than twice the legal limit when she drove through the intersection of East D Street and First Street in Petaluma Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Beetham, who stayed on scene and was cooperative after the collision, admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident, police added.

Medics with the Petaluma Fire Department evaluated the bicyclists, transporting one to the hospital with minor injuries where the victim was treated and later released. The second was released at the scene.

Beetham and her infant were unharmed in the crash, which left the SUV with moderate damage to the windshield and passenger side rear-view mirror. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and driving while under the influence of alcohol resulting in a collision and injury.

