New lawsuit accuses Rohnert Park police of stealing marijuana, cash from five more drivers on Highway 101

Five men who say their cannabis and cash were stolen by Rohnert Park police officers during unlawful roadside stops near the Mendocino-Sonoma county border have accused the city’s Public Safety Department of corruption, according to a federal racketeering complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

The case is the third federal lawsuit filed over the last nine months against the city by people accusing its public safety officers of wrongly taking cash and marijuana during traffic stops on the highway about 40 miles north of Rohnert Park city limits.

The lawsuit names two former Rohnert Park employees investigated by the city last year for misconduct, Brendon Jacy Tatum and Joseph Huffaker, because of widening allegations they were keeping some of the pot and money seized during roadstop missions to intercept black market cash and drugs.

Those claims have grown sharper in the most recent lawsuit, which accuses the city of allowing corruption to take hold within the department. It claims the officers laundered money by using it to buy boats, vehicles and property “to conceal or disguise the nature, source, ownership and control of the proceeds of their thefts and extortion,” according to the 13-page complaint.

Rohnert Park city officials declined a request for an interview Monday and were preparing a written response to Press Democrat questions. Tatum and Huffaker couldn’t be reached for comment Monday directly or through their lawyers.

“The best case scenario is we have a chain of command up to the city manager that is totally incompetent and unaware of what’s happening in the department,” said Izaak Schwaiger, a Sebastopol attorney representing the plaintiffs. “The worst case scenario is the Department of Public Safety is an outright criminal enterprise that needs to be shut down, and that’s precisely what we’ve alleged in this complaint. We believe that to be the case.”

In addition to Tatum and Huffaker, the lawsuit names Officer Christopher Snyder, former Commander Jeffrey Taylor and former Director Brian Masterson.

The plaintiffs — Brian Payne, Jesse Schwartz, Joshua Surrat, Jason Harre and Jacob Ford — were stopped between November 2015 and October 2016 by officers they say immediately asked if there was marijuana in the vehicles, the court filing states.

Payne said in the filings he called 911 afterwards because he believed he had been robbed by two men dressed like officers who didn’t identify themselves and left with 5 pounds of cannabis and his driver’s license.

In another case, Surrat said Huffaker rolled down a window as the officers were leaving with 26 pounds of marijuana and asked him, “What strains are in here?” according to the complaint.

None of the men were charged with crimes, and in one case there was no record of the traffic stop when he showed up for a hearing date in Sonoma County Superior Court provided by the officers.

The allegations mirror those lodged against city officers in two separate lawsuits filed late last year by plaintiffs Huedell Freeman and Ezekial Flatten.

A Press Democrat investigation last year exposed the city’s aggressive stance toward drug missions outside city limits — netting more than $2.4 million in reported cash and seized assets between 2014 and 2017, far more than any other local law enforcement agency including much larger departments.