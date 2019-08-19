Sonoma crash kills driver

A Sonoma man died during the night after his SUV drifted off a Sonoma‑area roadway and ran into a concrete culvert, according to the CHP.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the 50-year-old driver as Gerick Raju.

The 12:20 a.m. crash was on Napa Road near Eighth Street East, just east of Sonoma.

Raju was headed west toward town when the SUV ran off the road, hit a mailbox and trash can then dropped into a drainage ditch and crashed into a culvert, the CHP said.

Emergency responders pronounced Raju dead at 12:39 a.m.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, officials said.