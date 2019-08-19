Michael Krasny speaks with Rep. Jackie Speier about surviving Jonestown shooting at Sebastopol fundraiser

More than 40 years after Rep. Jackie Speier was shot in Jonestown, she’ll recount her trip to the Guyana cult settlement on Friday, Sept. 13, during an on-stage conversation with KQED's Michael Krasny in Sebastopol.

Krasny, host of KQED's "Forum" will interview Speier about her 2018 memoir, “Undaunted,” in an fundraising event for the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center.

Speier's book chronicles her recovery from the Jonestown shooting in 1978, when she was shot five times on an airstrip in Guyana. Then Speier was a congressional aide to Congressman Leo Ryan, who led the trip to investigate Jonestown and was killed.

Speier later went on to represent California’s 14th congressional district, which includes San Francisco, has become an advocate for women’s rights.

The talk begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends with a 15-minute question-and-answer session. General admission tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door. VIP tickets cost $150 and include entry to a reception, reserved seating and a copy of Speier's book. All proceeds benefit the community center.

For more information, go to seb.org.