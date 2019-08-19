California State University, Fullerton employee killed in campus stabbing

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 19, 2019, 2:53PM

FULLERTON — An employee of California State University, Fullerton was fatally stabbed in a campus parking lot Monday in what police called a targeted attack, though they were not sure of a motive.

The victim was in his late 50s and worked in international student admissions at the sprawling campus south of Los Angeles, Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said. He was not immediately identified by authorities.

A witness who called 911 around 8:30 a.m. said the suspect ran away, Radus said. Police found the victim inside a car with multiple stab wounds, he said.

"We do not know motive at this point for what occurred," Radus told reporters. "We do not believe there is a random stabber."

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 20s with black hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The nearly 40,000-student commuter school in the middle of its host city in Orange County is part of the 23-campus California State University system. It is well known in the sports world for producing nationally ranked baseball teams and major leaguers including Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Khris Davis of the Oakland Athletics.

According to the university's calendar, the academic year started Monday and classes were to resume later in the week.

