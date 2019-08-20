Missing Santa Rosa native found dead

A Santa Rosa native who was missing for one week was found dead in his car in Oakland on Sunday, devastating family and friends who had coordinated round-the-clock search parties with the police.

It is presumed that Eric Batzdorff, 42, took his own life, Oakland Police Chief Johnna Watson said in a statement, but the incident is being investigated by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. Batzdorff went missing shortly after spending time with his parents, Jon and Rose Batzdorff, and his sister, Lisa, in Santa Rosa Aug. 11.

When he was not at his home in Alameda to meet his two daughters later in the day, Batzdorff’s estranged wife grew concerned. She called police and reported him missing, authorities said.

“Everyone who was close to Eric knew that his first priority were always his children,” Jon Batzdorff said.

“So we were very hopeful that he was going to be found alive.”

After an extensive, weeklong search, Batzdorff’s father said he received a call that is every parent’s nightmare — his son was found dead. Eric Batzdorff was involved with all things music while being raised by his parents in Santa Rosa.

As a child, he loved choir, which later grew into an interest in orchestra, his father said.

After graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and experimenting with different professions, Batzdorff said that his son landed a job he loved at Veeva Systems as a software developer.

On Monday morning, upon hearing the news, as many as 500 employees with the company gathered at the headquarters in Pleasanton to honor Batzdorff’s life.

“Eric was also so, so generous,” Jon Batzdorff said. “Just a week ago, Eric bought his friend a sweater from a store nearby because he was cold and forgot his at home.”

The Batzdorff family is planning a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, they ask that people donate instead to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.