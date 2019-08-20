Black bear raids refrigerator of San Francisco family's Truckee vacation home

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2019, 3:31PM
Updated 7 hours ago

After coming face-to-face with a black bear in the kitchen of their Truckee vacation home, two San Francisco teens have vowed to keep their garage door shut and windows locked.

A 250-pound black bear wandered into the rental home of 15-year-old Hayes Sherman and his family about midnight Saturday, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

The bear came through the unlocked garage while Sherman and his friend, Bobby Harden, watched TV. As the animal indulged in ice cream and taco meat from the refrigerator, the teens heard loud noises coming from the kitchen, KCRA reported.

“I said, ‘My mom would not be aggressively opening up Tupperware at 12:30 in the morning,’” Sherman told KCRA.

The bear approached the boys, so Harden barricaded the door while Sherman called the sheriff’s office and warned his mother to stay upstairs.

“This door did not lock at all,” Harden said to KCRA. “So the bear was shaking the door and we had to hold it shut.”

Deputy Allyson Prero showed up minutes later with a flashlight and a shotgun loaded with a bear round. She kicked in the front door, giving the bear a simple exit route. Although it left the house quickly, it loitered in the driveway until Prero shot it with the round.

The encounter left an impression on the teens, who posed for a photo with Prero and promised to be more cautious in the future.

“I think people underestimate how smart bears are,” Prero said to KCRA. “Bears absolutely can open doors — door to residences, car doors.”

