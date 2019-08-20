Firefighters battle vegetation fire in the Petrified Forest area near Calistoga

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2019, 4:57PM
A fire on Sharp Road in Sonoma County caused heavy smoke to drift into the Calistoga area on Tuesday, according to an alert by the City of Calistoga.

Cal Fire responded to the blaze in a wooded area of the Petrified Forest near the intersection of Petrified Forest and Sharp roads. The vegetation fire was at about 5 acres at 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire reported, and no structures were immediately threatened.

Grass, brush and other timber caught fire. Nearly 90 personnel, in addition to one helicopter, worked to contain the flames for most of Tuesday afternoon. Air support soaked the area with fire retardant and water and by evening the fire was 100% contained.

No evacuations or injuries were reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

