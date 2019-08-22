Historic photos on display in free Healdsburg Museum exhibit show early days of wine making

A free exhibit at the Healdsburg Museum explores the town’s place in Wine Country, from the pioneers who transformed the rough terrain to the lucrative industry it is today.

The collection of historic images and artifacts tell the story of the area’s earliest grape growers, the shock of Prohibition and the emergence of legacy wineries that exist to this day. Featured wineries include Foppiano Winery, established in 1896; Asti, established in 1881; and Simi Winery, established in 1876.

The exhibit was co-curated by museum director Holly Hoods and retired Sonoma County Wine Librarian Bo Simmons.

The Wine Roots of Healdsburg runs until Nov. 10. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. For more information, visit healdsburgmuseum.org.

Click through the gallery above to see images from the early days of winemaking in Sonoma County.