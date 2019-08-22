Historic photos on display in free Healdsburg Museum exhibit show early days of wine making

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2019, 6:45AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A free exhibit at the Healdsburg Museum explores the town’s place in Wine Country, from the pioneers who transformed the rough terrain to the lucrative industry it is today.

The collection of historic images and artifacts tell the story of the area’s earliest grape growers, the shock of Prohibition and the emergence of legacy wineries that exist to this day. Featured wineries include Foppiano Winery, established in 1896; Asti, established in 1881; and Simi Winery, established in 1876.

The exhibit was co-curated by museum director Holly Hoods and retired Sonoma County Wine Librarian Bo Simmons.

The Wine Roots of Healdsburg runs until Nov. 10. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. For more information, visit healdsburgmuseum.org.

Click through the gallery above to see images from the early days of winemaking in Sonoma County.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine