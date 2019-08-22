Man suspected of smashing store window in downtown Santa Rosa, stealing wine

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2019, 8:57AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of vandalism and burglary after he smashed the window of a large department store on Santa Rosa Avenue and took a bottle of wine and other food and drink items, police said.

Witnesses called police shortly before 4:46 a.m. and reported that a man in his 30s with “shaggy hair,” wearing a black shirt with a Spider-Man logo on the front, threw two large rocks through the glass doors of the store and took several items.

Police, who do not usually identify the exact location of such burglaries, said the store was on the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Morgan Anthony Plumere, 32, fled the scene shortly after the break-in and headed west on Kawana Springs Road, police said. Plumere was quickly spotted by a police officer on patrol in the area and taken into custody.

Plumere, who told police he was homeless, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, felony vandalism and two counts of violation of probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

