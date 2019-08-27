Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Cotati officer

A suspected DUI driver, who Cotati police said nearly hit an officer and then was pursued at speeds of up to 100 mph, remained in custody Tuesday.

Marc Meyer, 36, was being held in the Sonoma County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, suspected of felony assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony reckless evading as well as DUI, resisting arrest and hit and run, according to Cotati police.

Officers saw Meyer’s car run a red light in town about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, before nearly colliding with one patrol car and then forcing an officer and driver — stopped for a separate traffic issue — to jump out of the way as the sedan came within inches of the second patrol car, police said in a social media post.

Officers then pursued the driver, who headed onto northbound Highway 101, reaching extreme speeds, officials said.

While taking the Golf Course Road exit in Rohnert Park, the driver hit a street sign, crumpling the Toyota’s front end. He ran from the car and was caught by officers.

Police said Meyer has lived in Santa Rosa but also told officers he was a transient.

