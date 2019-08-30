Judge grants new hearing in drug case involving Santa Rosa officer with undisclosed conviction

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge Thursday ordered a new court hearing for a man accused of misdemeanor drug possession in 2017 because prosecutors failed to disclose the arresting Santa Rosa police officer’s prior conviction of a crime involving dishonesty before he became a cop.

Judge Chris Chandler stopped short of dismissing the drug charge against Robert McGibben, 58.

Lawyers for McGibben had asked for the case to be thrown out earlier this year after learning the police officer who arrested him, Tim Gooler, had a prior conviction of impersonating an officer when he was 19, before he became a Santa Rosa cop in 2015.

Instead, the judge turned back the clock in the case, allowing the parties to redo court proceedings in order to give the defense the opportunity to test Gooler’s credibility on the stand. In 2011, Gooler was charged with impersonating a CHP officer online by making a fake ID using the name and badge number of real officers. A year later, he pleaded no contest and served a year of probation.

Chandler said he found no evidence of prosecutorial misconduct on the part of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office and found that the office acted “quickly and in good faith” to alert McGibben’s lawyer once prosecutors realized that Officer Gooler was the same person they prosecuted as a teen.

“The court orders a new hearing,” said Chandler, a visiting judge who retired from the bench in Sutter County.

McGibben’s case was the first chance for defense attorneys to question county prosecutors about the District Attorney’s standards for releasing information about officers and about how law enforcement agencies alert prosecutors about credibility matters involve its employees.

None of the people arrested by Gooler and brought to court in the first 3½ years of his policing career were told about his past until about nine months ago when prosecutors began sending letters to defense lawyers in nearly 800 cases where Gooler was listed as a potential prosecution witness, officials said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Scott Jamar said dismissal would have been an extreme remedy for an honest mistake that was immediately remedied once a prosecutor realized in November 2018 while searching computer records and noticed two entries for Gooler. Jamar said he thinks the judge made the appropriate decision to give McGibben the chance to “test the credibility of Mr. Gooler through rigorous cross-examination.”

“Isn’t that what we all want? A fair trial or fair proceeding,” Jamar said.

Deputy Public Defender Scott Fishman said he will consider challenging the judge’s decision.

“This goes to the heart of a just and fair criminal justice system,” Fishman said.

The allegations against McGibben involve less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, but the case has broader significance because it exposed a failure in the mechanisms in place designed to safeguard defendants’ constitutional rights to challenge the credibility of any witness testifying against them, including the police officers who sent them to jail.

Tuesday, the California Supreme Court issued an opinion strengthening the duty of prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to seek out and disclose information that could help defendants question the credibility of officers testifying against them, such as prior convictions or misconduct.