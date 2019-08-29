Nearly 40% of young adult Californians live with their parents. Here’s everything to know about them

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted. When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update. If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you. This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story. Login Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story. Login Subscribe

It’s a Saturday night at Patsy’s Irish Pub in Mission Viejo, a wealthy suburb in south Orange County.

Patsy’s looks like a lot of other California bars in 2019 — a young woman belting off-key Katy Perry karaoke, a crowd of patrons vaping outside in a strip mall parking lot.

And loads of people in their twenties and thirties who still live with their parents.

“I’m here right now getting drunk with my mom,” said Jacob Ostheimer, 24, who lives with his mother and step-father … and his wife. “The whole family’s here.”

Ostheimer, who said he was co-founding a cannabis company with his stepfather, is not alone. Statewide, roughly 37% of Californians ages 18 to 34 live with their parents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

In this pricey part of Southern California, where the average home is valued at well over $700,000, about 55% of young adults shack up with mom and/or dad.

“(My wife and I) had an apartment here for two years,” said Ostheimer. “But I was spending like 30 grand a year in rent, and I could have had that in my savings right now.”

Despite a booming economy and sizzling job market, millennial, and now Generation Z, Californians are as likely to live at home as young Californians were a decade ago during the depths of the Great Recession.

“This has, I think, surprised many of us, including myself,” said Richard Fry, a senior researcher with the Pew Research Center, who says he expected multi-generational living arrangements to decline as the economy recovered.

“Clearly in certain areas rents have gone up, and the cost of living independently has increased.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the roughly 3.6 million Californians living with mom and dad into their 20s and early 30s. Yes, including the sex stuff.

The geography of living with your parents

California is not the only state with a high rate of young adults living with mom and dad. The living arrangement is equally common in high-cost states such as New York and Massachusetts. In New Jersey, an astonishing 46% of 18- to 34-year-olds stay with at least one of their parents, according to Census Bureau data.

We mapped the number of young adults living at home for every county in the U.S.

Looking at where in California young adults are living with their parents explains a lot about the reasons why. Somewhat counterintuitively, expensive urban cores in places such as San Diego and San Francisco actually have relatively low rates of young adults living at home, owing to the large numbers of 20-somethings who shack up with roommates to defray housing costs.

A closer look at where young adults live at home in California. Search and click on your city.

Source: CalMatters analysis of 2013-2017 American Community Survey. Margin of error for all estimates within +-5%

Hotspots where stay-at-homers are most ubiquitous usually come in one of two flavors: affluent suburbs near the coast, or lower-income areas often farther inland and with a high concentration of Latino households.

Places like Mission Viejo, with a median household income of over $100,000, are a good example of that first flavor. So are expensive Southern California communities like Palos Verdes or Bay Area burbs like Cupertino and Saratoga, where more than half of young adults live at home.