Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
September 22, 2019, 12:15AM
Pompeo and Saudi Arabia

EDITOR: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, chastised Iran, stating that Iran cannot absolve itself of responsibility for knocking out 5% of the world oil supply, in reference to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities (claimed by the Houthis).

In 2015, the Saudi government, with political and military support from the U.S., started a brutal war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who had in 2014 forced out a U.S.- and Saudi-backed corrupt puppet dictator.

The Houthis, being Shiite, are naturally supported by Shiite Iran, raising the ire of the U.S. and our Saudi allies.

Since then, 100,000 Yemenis have been killed and 18 million of the 24 million population is at risk of starvation, while Saudi Arabia has been largely unscathed by war.

The Houthis are now hitting back (perhaps with arms supplied by Iran), and the U.S. through back channels is negotiating with the Houthis to find a way out of the quagmire we and the Saudis created.

Pompeo complaining of an ebb in the world oil supply, all the while ignoring the catastrophe in Yemen, is pompous and hollow.

KAMRAN AZMOUDEH

Santa Rosa

SMART’s inconveniences

EDITOR: The recent spate of anti-SMART letters uniformly misstate the role of SMART. SMART is only one part of a regional transportation system. SMART is a people mover. People have to be able to move themselves to SMART depots. Given the low quality of public bus service people have to drive themselves to the depots, and they need places to park.

Both SMART and the jurisdictions it serves have woefully neglected this part of the system. Hoping people will walk or ride bicycles to a SMART depot is poor planning. It isn’t practical during rain events. Nor is it practical during early morning or late evening hours when the streets are dark and poorly lit.

On reaching their destination depot, people need public transportation to their destinations. During commute hours, this requires express buses waiting at the depot for each and every train arrival.

Having commuted by train from mid-San Mateo County to San Francisco and Palo Alto, I know this is an essential element of a regional transportation system. Without these front- and back-end elements, SMART can never reach its potential as a commuter people mover. The “if we build it they will come” theory doesn’t work when the advantages of SMART are outweighed by the difficulties of getting to and from the train.

CHARLIE SIEBENTHAL

Windsor

Vacation rentals vs. housing

EDITOR: I often read of the desperate need for housing, which I certainly understand after the fires. What I can’t fathom is the proliferation of Airbnbs allowed when such a need exists.

There is a neighborhood nearby that appears to have as many vacation rentals as permanent homes, which is really affecting the quality of that neighborhood. The cost of becoming an exclusion zone in unincorporated areas (no new vacation rentals) is prohibitive. It seems as long as the Board of Supervisors allows the rampant use of homes as vacation rentals the need for housing will worsen.

BETH LEIBBRANDT

Guerneville

Ranchers should go

EDITOR: It’s time for the ranchers who sold their land in the 1960s to Point Reyes National Seashore to leave. In the 1960s, a contract was executed between the National Park Service and the farmers that transferred title and use of the land to the park. The ranchers were paid $57 million ($341 million in today’s dollars).

These ranchers were permitted to stay in the park for 25 years or for the life of the owner. What’s wrong with keeping to a bargain? If the ranchers are now to be able to abrogate the contract, would they be required to return the money they received?

Except for political considerations, why should the Park Service even be contemplating a rewrite of fully executed sale agreements?

Lets keep the park as a place for the natural flora and fauna rather than for commercial exploitation. Vote for the elk by writing Mill Valley’s Resource Renewal Institute, the Center for Biological Diversity in Oakland, the Western Watersheds Project and the National Park Service to support a noncommercial national park.

ED DECHANT

Santa Rosa

Democrats don’t get it

EDITOR: In regards to the name-calling, Democrats just don’t get it. They have alienated almost half of America with their constant ridicule, i.e. deplorable, smelly, ignorant and every phobic adjective in the dictionary. The Democrats can’t admit they lost because Hillary Clinton was a bad candidate.

Now they have 10 candidates who are so far left and out of touch they will lose again. And Beto O’Rourke, who says he’s going to confiscate your guns, is so far out of touch with reality he needs to seek mental health help.

Less than 10 years ago, Joe Biden, Charles Schumer and the rest of the Democrats were for building a southern wall. Now with Trump Derangement Syndrome, they are against it. Biden, on tape, actually said “he voted for 700 miles of fence.” And, yes, if the Democrats didn’t have a double standard, they would have no standard at all.

MAC McKAY

Lakeport

