Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Pompeo and Saudi Arabia

EDITOR: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, chastised Iran, stating that Iran cannot absolve itself of responsibility for knocking out 5% of the world oil supply, in reference to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities (claimed by the Houthis).

In 2015, the Saudi government, with political and military support from the U.S., started a brutal war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who had in 2014 forced out a U.S.- and Saudi-backed corrupt puppet dictator.

The Houthis, being Shiite, are naturally supported by Shiite Iran, raising the ire of the U.S. and our Saudi allies.

Since then, 100,000 Yemenis have been killed and 18 million of the 24 million population is at risk of starvation, while Saudi Arabia has been largely unscathed by war.

The Houthis are now hitting back (perhaps with arms supplied by Iran), and the U.S. through back channels is negotiating with the Houthis to find a way out of the quagmire we and the Saudis created.

Pompeo complaining of an ebb in the world oil supply, all the while ignoring the catastrophe in Yemen, is pompous and hollow.

KAMRAN AZMOUDEH

Santa Rosa

SMART’s inconveniences

EDITOR: The recent spate of anti-SMART letters uniformly misstate the role of SMART. SMART is only one part of a regional transportation system. SMART is a people mover. People have to be able to move themselves to SMART depots. Given the low quality of public bus service people have to drive themselves to the depots, and they need places to park.

Both SMART and the jurisdictions it serves have woefully neglected this part of the system. Hoping people will walk or ride bicycles to a SMART depot is poor planning. It isn’t practical during rain events. Nor is it practical during early morning or late evening hours when the streets are dark and poorly lit.

On reaching their destination depot, people need public transportation to their destinations. During commute hours, this requires express buses waiting at the depot for each and every train arrival.

Having commuted by train from mid-San Mateo County to San Francisco and Palo Alto, I know this is an essential element of a regional transportation system. Without these front- and back-end elements, SMART can never reach its potential as a commuter people mover. The “if we build it they will come” theory doesn’t work when the advantages of SMART are outweighed by the difficulties of getting to and from the train.

CHARLIE SIEBENTHAL

Windsor

Vacation rentals vs. housing

EDITOR: I often read of the desperate need for housing, which I certainly understand after the fires. What I can’t fathom is the proliferation of Airbnbs allowed when such a need exists.

There is a neighborhood nearby that appears to have as many vacation rentals as permanent homes, which is really affecting the quality of that neighborhood. The cost of becoming an exclusion zone in unincorporated areas (no new vacation rentals) is prohibitive. It seems as long as the Board of Supervisors allows the rampant use of homes as vacation rentals the need for housing will worsen.