Close to Home: Getting ready to go

The human mortality rate remains stubbornly at 100%. In spite of our best medical efforts, death still isn’t optional. Yet many of us approach end of life with little or no planning or preparation.

Imagine you were expecting a baby. There would be books to read, supplies to stock up on, rooms to prepare, time off from work, family discussions about how to care for the new arrival. Death should be no different. Being prepared makes for a smoother transition and less fear for everyone.

On Thursday, Oscar nominee David Straihairn will head a cast of actors reading portions of Sophocles’ ancient Greek plays that deal with illness, suffering, caregiving and the mortality we all share. Director Bryan Doerries will use his unique skills to engage the audience, the actors and a panel of four Sonoma County residents who recently experienced loss to share their stories and how they relate to the characters in Sophocles’ plays.

So what can you do?

Discuss your wishes and values. Use family gatherings to talk about your values and goals for the end of your life. When faced with serious illness, there will usually be a trade-off between quantity of life and quality of life. Think about what treatments you are willing to endure in order to live longer and what physical limitations you can tolerate. Helping your loved ones understand what you would want in the event that they have to make choices for you is a gift to them. These are conversations to be had in the living room, not the emergency room.

Put it in writing. Fill out an advance health care directive and name an agent (power of attorney for health care). Your agent should be someone who will be able to speak for you and follow your wishes if you are no longer able to direct your own care. It may not necessarily be a spouse; sometimes an adult child or a friend is a better choice. You don’t need to use a lawyer. Look online for “Prepare for Your Care” or “The Five Wishes.” Agencies such as the American Cancer Society, AARP and the Alzheimer’s Association also offer good information on advance directives.

Read about it. There are many books that can help guide you through the physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual aspects of the end of your life. Among them, “A Beginner’s Guide to the End” “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” as well as anything by Ira Byock or Stephen Levine.

Take care of unfinished business. Don’t wait to say “I love you,” “thank you,” “I forgive you,” “I’m sorry.” While your thoughts are still clear, write letters to your family and friends, prepare an “ethical will” and resolve disputes and misunderstandings. Knowing that you have made peace will help you leave your body when the time comes. These actions will also make you and your loved ones feel better.

Live your dream life. Do the things that are important to you now. “I wish I’d spent more time working,” said no one ever. Take the vacation, have the dessert, go to the concert, visit the out-of-state relatives. Find one thing every day that touches your heart. Create the legacy you want to leave behind by spending time with the people who matter most to you and by doing things that reflect your most deeply held values and beliefs. If there is only one thing you take from the list, please let it be this.

People talk about what it means to have a “good death” or a “bad death.” There are no guarantees about how or when your life will come to a close. But it is certain that with advanced thought, consideration and open communication, you are stacking the odds in your favor for a more peaceful end of life.

Karen Garber is a hospice nurse with St. Joseph Health in Petaluma.