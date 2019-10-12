The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 12, 2019, 12:07AM

“Don’t worry, Sonoma County. Your favorite uncle has your back!”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“This is America’s budget for fire protection after the Green New Deal!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“So many pants afire, I may need more extinguishers.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Another day, another dumpster!”

CHRIS FORSHAY, San Rafael

“When I said ‘I Want You,’ I was looking for rational adults.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Extinguisher? No, it’s an extinguisHIM.”

JERRY STEMACH, San Francisco

“Someone had to step up after Donald Jr. and Eric took out Smokey Bear.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

