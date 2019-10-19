Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

October 19, 2019, 12:11AM

Living in the flight path

EDITOR: As I am writing this, yet another roaring jet is passing over my home.

After reading Monday’s article that seemed to express an optimistic view of adding flights at the Sonoma County airport (“Airport plans to add flights”), I thought it would be a good idea to express a different point of view. Evidently, upon reviewing the extensive complaint site (sonomacountyairport.org), I am not alone. Although the complaint records stop in 2017 (why?), the rise in noise-related complaints is impressive. For example, in 2013, there were 114; in 2017, that increased to 402. No doubt 2018’s number is yet greater.

Wow, another jet just roared over.

Some thoughts: presently the flight paths go over west Santa Rosa. Could that be shifted to the more westward farmlands? How could approach/depart elevations be reconfigured?

I hope The Press Democrat is interested in presenting an article that represents an investigation into past and present concerns of the citizenry of Santa Rosa and other cities who share a less optimistic view on airport flight expansion.

MARGUERITE FINN

Santa Rosa

Abandoning allies

EDITOR: Those who have served in the military during armed conflict understand that you don’t abandon your comrades in arms to be slaughtered. President Donald Trump avoided service and can’t understand this moral principle. The Kurds (thousands died fighting ISIS) were of no more use to him, despite U.S. guarantees of their security, so he let them go to their fate at the hands of Turkey.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have served and should honor this principle. Pompeo was on the call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He either agreed with Trump or went along to get along.

Where was O’Brien? On the call, or not? He agreed; went along to get along; objected but was ignored; or was cut out of the decision altogether. If either of the first two, he should be held to account. Either of the latter two, he is largely irrelevant and should resign.

The abandonment and now scurrilous characterization by Trump of the Syrian Democratic Force Kurds as terrorists reflects the rot that is at the heart of this presidency.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Missing fire breaks

EDITOR: It seems to me the populace of the entire state believe the fires a few years back are the fault of PG&E. I look at it as being the government’s fault. The fires could have been started in many ways — camp fires, arsonists and even electrical wires striking trees. The state and counties should have foreseen the danger our vast grasslands presents to adjacent housing.

Simple studies should have been made to determine the need for fire breaks, their size and so forth.

The foothills of California’s Central Valley have many fire breaks in place to protect grasslands, highways and ranches. There is no need for fire breaks in the valley; it is irrigated land. The Santa Rosa Plain has many high tinder areas that are very, very dry.

HAROLD RANDOLPH

Bodega Bay

Blame Newsom

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding PG&E responsible for the power shutdowns. Well, I am holding the one-party state government (Democratic), Newsom, the Legislature and the Public Utilities Commission responsible for failing to take any action against the power companies for decades. Unless there was a problem (San Bruno), nothing was done. Why wasn’t a proactive approach taken years ago against anticipated problems?

Every late September and October, California gets heat, strong winds and low humidity. For 67 years now I have lived through the autumn warmth and winds. It was considered the nicest time of the year in the Bay Area, a precursor to a cool winter. Now, it is called climate change.

The Newsom/Legislature response is to come up with more and more laws demanding this, restricting that and attaching a multimillion dollar price tag. But nothing gets done. Guess who has to pay for it all?

Folks, you should be angry, very angry at the recent events and those responsible. And you should let them know it.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Hypocrisy, NBA-style

EDITOR: For brave political analysis, I seek someone who can “take the rock to the hole.” LeBron James heads my list. His 2018 tweet is a classic example of this bravery: “Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere — Our Lives Begin To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter.”

But confronted with China’s fascist crackdown against the citizens of Hong Kong, demonstrating for the same freedoms that allow him to “fearlessly” make statements demonizing America and trashing Donald Trump, he drops the ball.

“I don’t want to get into a word — or sentence — feud with Daryl Morey (the Houston Rockets general manager who tweeted in support of the demonstrators and brought down the wrath of the Chinese government and squashed a number of NBA/China deals), but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand.” Conversely, James is well educated on the economic impact to his $32 million endorsement deal with Nike, which is intent on selling shoes to 300 million Chinese basketball players.

If he can’t be trusted on his “Justice Everywhere” stance, why give him praise for any of his #wewillnotshutupanddribble drivel. Time for the Oxford dictionary to list his picture under #nypocrite in their next edition.

KENNETH SANTORO

Santa Rosa

