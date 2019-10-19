Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Living in the flight path

EDITOR: As I am writing this, yet another roaring jet is passing over my home.

After reading Monday’s article that seemed to express an optimistic view of adding flights at the Sonoma County airport (“Airport plans to add flights”), I thought it would be a good idea to express a different point of view. Evidently, upon reviewing the extensive complaint site (sonomacountyairport.org), I am not alone. Although the complaint records stop in 2017 (why?), the rise in noise-related complaints is impressive. For example, in 2013, there were 114; in 2017, that increased to 402. No doubt 2018’s number is yet greater.

Wow, another jet just roared over.

Some thoughts: presently the flight paths go over west Santa Rosa. Could that be shifted to the more westward farmlands? How could approach/depart elevations be reconfigured?

I hope The Press Democrat is interested in presenting an article that represents an investigation into past and present concerns of the citizenry of Santa Rosa and other cities who share a less optimistic view on airport flight expansion.

MARGUERITE FINN

Santa Rosa

Abandoning allies

EDITOR: Those who have served in the military during armed conflict understand that you don’t abandon your comrades in arms to be slaughtered. President Donald Trump avoided service and can’t understand this moral principle. The Kurds (thousands died fighting ISIS) were of no more use to him, despite U.S. guarantees of their security, so he let them go to their fate at the hands of Turkey.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have served and should honor this principle. Pompeo was on the call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He either agreed with Trump or went along to get along.

Where was O’Brien? On the call, or not? He agreed; went along to get along; objected but was ignored; or was cut out of the decision altogether. If either of the first two, he should be held to account. Either of the latter two, he is largely irrelevant and should resign.

The abandonment and now scurrilous characterization by Trump of the Syrian Democratic Force Kurds as terrorists reflects the rot that is at the heart of this presidency.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Missing fire breaks

EDITOR: It seems to me the populace of the entire state believe the fires a few years back are the fault of PG&E. I look at it as being the government’s fault. The fires could have been started in many ways — camp fires, arsonists and even electrical wires striking trees. The state and counties should have foreseen the danger our vast grasslands presents to adjacent housing.

Simple studies should have been made to determine the need for fire breaks, their size and so forth.

The foothills of California’s Central Valley have many fire breaks in place to protect grasslands, highways and ranches. There is no need for fire breaks in the valley; it is irrigated land. The Santa Rosa Plain has many high tinder areas that are very, very dry.

HAROLD RANDOLPH

Bodega Bay

Blame Newsom

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding PG&E responsible for the power shutdowns. Well, I am holding the one-party state government (Democratic), Newsom, the Legislature and the Public Utilities Commission responsible for failing to take any action against the power companies for decades. Unless there was a problem (San Bruno), nothing was done. Why wasn’t a proactive approach taken years ago against anticipated problems?