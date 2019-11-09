The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Just between the two of us, every day I curse my constituents for sending me here.”
JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa
“And we traded our Cirque du Soleil tickets for that?”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“They accomplished exactly nothing. However, I expected less, so let’s call it a win.”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“I guess I’ll miss the government-paid dinner parties the most.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“We just witnessed the definition of ‘a house divided.’ ”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“I’d vote to impeach, but he’d cancel my Mar-a-Lago membership.”
RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa