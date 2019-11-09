The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Just between the two of us, every day I curse my constituents for sending me here.”

JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa

“And we traded our Cirque du Soleil tickets for that?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“They accomplished exactly nothing. However, I expected less, so let’s call it a win.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I guess I’ll miss the government-paid dinner parties the most.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“We just witnessed the definition of ‘a house divided.’ ”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“I’d vote to impeach, but he’d cancel my Mar-a-Lago membership.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa