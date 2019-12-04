Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Four strong women

EDITOR: It would be such sweet justice if Donald Trump is brought down with help from the testimony of four strong, patriotic women.

Fiona Hill, the Defense Department’s Laura Cooper, Pence aide Jennifer Williams, and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch all showed extreme courage, putting their careers, and possibly lives, on the line to tell the truth. Especially Yovanovitch, who was fired and ordered to catch the next flight out of Ukraine on the same night she held a celebration for a Ukrainian activist who had acid thrown in her face and died four months later.

Now, if only some male members of the Republican Party would muster the courage to take a stand against this immoral president, we might survive the war that Russia is waging against our democracy. When Trump isn’t milking his position for more riches, his main objective seems to be helping Vladimir Putin.

I have to ask: Are men and women of the Republican Party afraid of possibly losing an election, or are they patriotic Americans who will honor their oaths of office? The fate of our country is in their hands and, hopefully, in their hearts, somewhere. They know the truth. Act on it.

ROB SINGLETON

Santa Rosa

Democrats’ sour grapes

EDITOR: Bob Canning’s wish for a different president for Christmas falls in line with the almost four years of unfulfilled Christmas wishes so longed for by the sour-grapes losers of the 2016 election (“A Christmas wish,” Letters, Monday).

The endless letters that pour into The Press Democrat wanting anyone but Donald Trump in the White House are exhausting and fruitless and critical without any justification except hate and contempt.

The coming landslide for Trump won’t grant your wish for Christmas 2020, either. However, it will give satisfaction to the millions of voters who back a politician who actually does what he says.

Hopefully then, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and the golden retriever can get back to doing what they do best, absolutely nothing. Exempt the golden retriever; he could care a less anyway. Just give him a bone. It will be more than the Democrats can deliver.

MICHAEL S. GEORGE

Santa Rosa

Watching runners

EDITOR: For the past couple months, I’ve had the enjoyment of watching the Maria Carrillo High School distance runners train. My dog and I walk a road where the runners practice and their coaches guide, encourage and support the team members. I can sense the dedication and determination of both coaches and runners.

It’s inspirational to watch the whole affair. The coaches should be, must be, complimented for their guidance, and the runners should be applauded for the physical and mental dedication to their training.

So congratulations to all of the distance runners from Maria Carrillo. They are all extraordinary people.

TOM ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

Saving heirlooms

EDITOR: I read the Thanksgiving Day story about firefighters saving the contents of a home, and I know just how Jeff Thomsen feels (“A race to save heirlooms,”).

About 20 years ago, my now-deceased father’s condo caught fire one night. He ran out but didn’t grab a single thing on his way out. The firefighters arrived within minutes. While they worked to put the fire out, they also labored to save our belongings.