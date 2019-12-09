Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

December 9, 2019, 12:05AM

Whales and oxygen

EDITOR: It is wonderful that the Bay Area fishing fleet has voted to postpone the crabbing season in order to protect whales (“Delay of crab season widens,” Nov. 21). Their wise action deserves our support for reasons that go far beyond a simple affection for whales.

Simply put, whales are responsible for at least 50% of the air we breathe. Whales must come near the surface to breath and to defecate. Their poop fertilizes phytoplankton, the Earth’s biggest photosynthesizers, or oxygen producers. To make the oxygen we breathe, phytoplankton uses the nutrients in whale poop, plus water, carbon dioxide and sunlight. Whales are considered the oceans’ gardeners, as no other creature can supply the amount of nutrients necessary to support large scale photosynthesis.

Can anyone fail to see the wondrous beauty of this design?

In addition, phytoplankton sequesters hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide each year, and if that weren’t enough, it supports fish as the base of the marine food web.

Entanglement in fishing gear is the No. 1 one threat to whales and other large marine mammals. New research suggests that entanglement causes severe pain and suffering before the animal dies.

Whales, which support not only the fishing fleet but us, through every breath we take, need all the protection we can provide.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

A gift of public funds

EDITOR: I read Staff Writer Kevin Fixler’s article about SMART giving free rides from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 1 (“SMART makes tax pitch with free rides,” Dec. 1). The apparent reason was to get people acquainted with the train so that they would vote for the sales tax, 10 years early.

Much has been written about poor fiscal management, unfinished parts of the line and low ridership, which generates only about 10% of the operating budget.

What was disturbing to me in this article, in addition to the above, is that a public entity that is more than 85% dependent on public funding thinks it can make a gift of public funds in the form of free rides. Gifting of public funds is an illegal action.

This action that essentially attempts to advantage their political campaign, quoting from the article, as “a way to familiarize more people with the service ahead of a key vote next spring,” is questionable as well, in my opinion.

SMART must play by the same rules as other public entities and must demonstrate more efficient use of public funds before it is given more funding for its train.

FRANK TREANOR

Windsor

Single-use plastic

EDITOR: As we all strive to cut our usage of single-use plastic, a small but easy contribution to that goal is available to anyone who frequents one of our many local coffee shops.

If you are planning to consume your beverage in the shop, ask for a “for here” cup or glass. You will be served a sturdy ceramic cup or a solid glass, which you turn in to wash as you leave. This is so much better than using a plastic or paper container for 10 or 15 minutes and then trashing it to enter our growing waste stream or plastic stream.

Such containers are available on request at Starbucks, Peet’s, Crooks, Acre and Sonoma Coffee Company and, I suspect, just about everywhere else. I would suggest that such businesses clearly post a notice to all that such reusable containers are available.

Congratulations, by the way, to those who bring their own containers with them.

WILLIAM MONTGOMERY

Santa Rosa

Education and health

EDITOR: Every species and society will have one or two vital forces that will determine its ability to survive and to survive well. In the ocean, fish depend on color, for its color will determine whether a fish is camouflaged enough to evade its enemies, and color is used for seduction, to attract a mate and populate the species.

For humans, it’s the ability to remain physically healthy and to become an educated human being. And that means when you leave school, you are compelled to give your honest best effort at whatever you do: whether it’s digging a ditch, cooking a meal, changing a diaper, pursuing a cancer cure, correctly evaluating a leader, etc. We can do thousands of things right, but if we fail at health and education, all else won’t mean a thing

For if we are healthy and educated, our society will stand the best chance to be creative, fully alive and advance as a positive force in our world.

Today, about 80 million Americans aren’t getting adequate health care, and our students score 15th to 20th worst in international tests in reading, writing, math and the sciences. In effect, we’re failing at our two most vital societal requirements.

We must demand that our leaders address these two vital issues, first. Or whatever those leaders do won’t matter one whit.

RONALD BRENT HIPPLER

Rohnert Park

Causes, not symptoms

EDITOR: Countless social ills dominate the news of the day the world over, absorbing enormous resources. These true statements have been affirmed over decades, or even centuries:

The motivation to become productive citizens is developed in children prior to the age of 7.

However cost is measured, prevention is less expensive than treatment.

Were we to apply these principles to the conditions about which we now complain — drug addiction, mental illness, poverty, violence, corruption, abuse, the homeless — then it becomes obvious how to direct our efforts: teach the children and (not incidentally) their parents.

Double my taxes if you must, but please deal with causes instead of only with symptoms.

RAYMOND ALDEN

Santa Rosa

