Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Whales and oxygen

EDITOR: It is wonderful that the Bay Area fishing fleet has voted to postpone the crabbing season in order to protect whales (“Delay of crab season widens,” Nov. 21). Their wise action deserves our support for reasons that go far beyond a simple affection for whales.

Simply put, whales are responsible for at least 50% of the air we breathe. Whales must come near the surface to breath and to defecate. Their poop fertilizes phytoplankton, the Earth’s biggest photosynthesizers, or oxygen producers. To make the oxygen we breathe, phytoplankton uses the nutrients in whale poop, plus water, carbon dioxide and sunlight. Whales are considered the oceans’ gardeners, as no other creature can supply the amount of nutrients necessary to support large scale photosynthesis.

Can anyone fail to see the wondrous beauty of this design?

In addition, phytoplankton sequesters hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide each year, and if that weren’t enough, it supports fish as the base of the marine food web.

Entanglement in fishing gear is the No. 1 one threat to whales and other large marine mammals. New research suggests that entanglement causes severe pain and suffering before the animal dies.

Whales, which support not only the fishing fleet but us, through every breath we take, need all the protection we can provide.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

A gift of public funds

EDITOR: I read Staff Writer Kevin Fixler’s article about SMART giving free rides from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 1 (“SMART makes tax pitch with free rides,” Dec. 1). The apparent reason was to get people acquainted with the train so that they would vote for the sales tax, 10 years early.

Much has been written about poor fiscal management, unfinished parts of the line and low ridership, which generates only about 10% of the operating budget.

What was disturbing to me in this article, in addition to the above, is that a public entity that is more than 85% dependent on public funding thinks it can make a gift of public funds in the form of free rides. Gifting of public funds is an illegal action.

This action that essentially attempts to advantage their political campaign, quoting from the article, as “a way to familiarize more people with the service ahead of a key vote next spring,” is questionable as well, in my opinion.

SMART must play by the same rules as other public entities and must demonstrate more efficient use of public funds before it is given more funding for its train.

FRANK TREANOR

Windsor

Single-use plastic

EDITOR: As we all strive to cut our usage of single-use plastic, a small but easy contribution to that goal is available to anyone who frequents one of our many local coffee shops.

If you are planning to consume your beverage in the shop, ask for a “for here” cup or glass. You will be served a sturdy ceramic cup or a solid glass, which you turn in to wash as you leave. This is so much better than using a plastic or paper container for 10 or 15 minutes and then trashing it to enter our growing waste stream or plastic stream.