Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

December 8, 2019, 12:15AM
Pensions and taxes

EDITOR: Your editorial detailing the escalating costs of police and fire pensions (“CalPERS numbers detail rising costs,” Nov. 27) was a timely refresher for voters preparing to evaluate the latest sales tax extensions and increases being proposed by our local elected officials.

The so-called California Rule, as you mentioned, indeed prevents cities and counties from negotiating any adjustments to unsustainable and ever- increasing pension obligations. Salaries, medical insurance and other employment-related benefits remain negotiable, but the California Rule places pension benefits off limits.

Before we criticize the California Supreme Court for having side-stepped the issue earlier this year and hope for a more definitive ruling in 2020, let us remember that the only reason we wait for judicial clarification is because our elected officials have abdicated their responsibility by refusing to address the California Rule at the legislative level.

Local elected officials claim the matter is one for Sacramento, while our state Senate and Assembly representatives duck the issue for fear of alienating powerful police and fire unions. Those unions, of course, serve as de facto kingmakers by handing out their invaluable endorsements to union-friendly officials at reelection time.

So long as we continue to reelect nonresponsive representatives and approve new sales tax increases, we have only ourselves to blame.

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

The case for Biden

EDITOR: Columnist Ross Douthat made a convincing case for picking Bernie Sanders, citing his strong performance in early voting states, even though “he struggles badly with his fellow Social Security recipients, the over 65” (“A conservative’s case for picking Bernie Sanders,” Tuesday).

My choice is still Joe Biden, a man of “mature age” but still sharp, with plenty of experience and prepared to take Donald Trump down.

Biden’s candidacy will be strengthened if he indicates a willingness to choose a running mate who is younger and comparatively moderate, such as Amy Klobucher (from the Midwest), Kamala Harris (a woman of color who just dropped out) or Pete Buttigieg (small city mayor, smart and gay).

Obviously, we shouldn’t be considering those for vice president who are still running for the top job — and they may not be interested.

Douthat correctly identifies the GOP as containing mostly middle class and aging people. That may suggest that a few moderate Republicans voters might be persuaded to vote for Biden. Let’s hope so.

MORGAN LAMBERT

Santa Rosa

Work with Trump

EDITOR: Michael S. George said a mouthful with his Wednesday letter (“Democrats’ sour grapes”).

It is time for the Democratic Party to give up its hate and contempt for our legally elected president and begin the work for which they were elected for, instead of focusing on the impeachment of our president, who has worked each day toward the promises he made.

We never see in the press his long list of accomplishments. We only hear when the market is down because of his negotiations. We don’t hear about how the purchasing power of our citizens is at an all-time high or about the lowest jobless rate in years for minorities.

It is time for the Democrats to take a good look at their obsessive behavior and get back to working for the people.

What is their plan when he is elected for another four years?

How strong one has to be to continue the fantastic work he is accomplishing in spite of the obsessive behavior of his opponents.

We put up with eight years of Barack Obama. Get a grip, Democrats, and try to work together for the betterment of our country.

BEVERLY KELVIE

Santa Rosa

Washington’s warning

EDITOR: It rings shallow when members of either party speak of the intent of the framers of the Constitution. George Washington was sympathetic to the Federalist movement but refused to be a party member and spoke often of the danger of partisan politics.

His quotes regarding partisan political issues include: “Cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government.” His farewell address in 1796 concluded with, “It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; kindles the animosity of one part against another … in governments purely elective, it is a spirit not to be encouraged.”

Together we stand, divided we fall.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

Paying SMART fares

EDITOR: I read the article about free SMART rides with some amusement (“SMART makes tax pitch with free rides,” Dec. 1). It is my understanding that the taxpayers subsidize approximately $27 per trip for every SMART passenger. The actual traveler pays a small fraction of this amount. Therefore I believe that there is no such thing as a “free ride” on SMART. Calling it free ignores that the public is not only still subsidizing each trip but also picking up the tab for the portion of the fare that SMART didn’t collect during the free ride days. The free ride on SMART is no freer than the SMART train is smart.

PATRICK IMBIMBO

Santa Rosa

