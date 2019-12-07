Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
December 7, 2019, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Fire tax over SMART

EDITOR: I will not vote for the 30-year sales tax extension for the SMART train on the March ballot.

I live in Sonoma, and it is difficult getting to the train without triggering additional problems, i.e., no parking, several transportation system transfers and time schedule constraints. For me, it would be cheaper and involve less time and aggravation to drive directly to San Francisco, even with peak commute traffic congestion.

Granted, it is a beautiful, well-run system. However, I don’t understand the lack of coordination between Sonoma County Transit, Golden Gate Transit and the Golden Gate Ferry, the SMART train and even Muni and BART. How many competing transit systems must we pay for, particularly since I would be paying for the SMART train for the rest of my foreseeable life and not have equitable or reliable access to the system?

I am also aware of the bullet train debacle between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The preeminent factor for me in this decision is, unfortunately, self-interest. Fire districts are going to ask for a sales tax sinecure in this election cycle to cover their increased costs. I choose fire protection over transportation. Timing is everything.

MARY SHEA

Sonoma

Keep trails clear

EDITOR: The Joe Rodota Trail must be maintained as a car-free and safe transportation corridor for pedestrians and cyclists. The expectation of taxpayers is to have complete and safe access to our Class 1 pathways in Sonoma County. The current situation of homeless encampments along the Prince Memorial Greenway and Joe Rodota Trail is unacceptable.

We realize the difficulty of providing a solution to the homeless encampments. However, the degree of importance of community access to these trails is high. Requiring trail users to get off onto busy surface streets isn’t the answer.

My husband commutes by bicycle daily through this section of town to access his workplace. Multiple fellow lifetime locals have expressed to me their frustration at no longer being able to safely use the Prince Greenway or the Joe Rodota trail. One friend recently expressed how she, her family and friends no longer regularly bike from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol for brunch and shopping because of the current trail situation and having been harassed while negotiating through the encampment. This negatively affects several cities.

Enough is enough. We want our trail corridors back.

SARAH REID

Santa Rosa

Rotate the states

EDITOR: Every four years since 1972, Iowa and New Hampshire in tandem have been the first two states to vote in the American presidential primary process. Isn’t it time for the other 48 states to take their turns at being one of the first two states to vote?

We should reform the presidential primary process in time for 2024 by instituting a rotational schedule whereby every state will finally have the opportunity to be one of the first two states to vote.

Rotating the states would bring an overdue element of fairness to our primary system by giving each state (no matter how sparsely populated) a period of political relevance.

Also, moving Iowa and New Hampshire out of their unwarranted privileged positions at the front of the line would help make the process more demographically representative of the nation at large.

JAKE PICKERING

Arcata

A travesty of justice

EDITOR: I strongly disagree with Maryl Lindahl’s letter judging President Donald Trump “an immoral man” (“Appalled at Trump,” Nov. 30). It’s always interesting to see people accusing others of being immoral. Isn’t that a bit above any of our pay grades, something God does on Judgment Day?

The 63 million Americans who voted for Trump voted for a leader of action and change, not someone to run Bible study programs. We voted for a much needed cleanup of the swamp and pro-business economic policies. Trump is doing a great job across the board, and doing exactly what he promised.

We’re witnessing yet another tiresome display by hate-filled Democrats, showing complete disrespect for our Constitution. They can’t accept the 2016 election results, and the swamp will do anything to keep power. This purely political impeachment effort is an egregious abuse of power, a serious misuse of the impeachment clause and a desperate and destructive 2020 election “strategy.”

Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail, and this travesty of justice will serve as an important lesson to all that Ben Franklin’s words ring as true as ever: Yes, we have “a Republic, if you can keep it.”

MOIRA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Harris’ future

EDITOR: It was baffling that the San Diego Union-Tribute editorial touting Sen. Kamala Harris as having a bright future then listed every bad decision and action she took during her brief run for the Democratic nomination for president (“Harris exit was inevitable, but her future is bright,” Thursday). Among the problems she had: She peaked too soon. Her campaign was in disarray. She picked the wrong election cycle. Her basic failing was an inability to boil down her core message. “Medicare for All” confused her. Her record as a prosecutor in San Francisco was tainted.

Add to these political errors her ill-advised attacks on her fellow Democrats at the debates and pandering proposals for rent control and salary increases for teachers, and one wonders what she would have to do to be considered a politician with a dim future.

LEWIS WALL

Windsor

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine