Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Fire tax over SMART

EDITOR: I will not vote for the 30-year sales tax extension for the SMART train on the March ballot.

I live in Sonoma, and it is difficult getting to the train without triggering additional problems, i.e., no parking, several transportation system transfers and time schedule constraints. For me, it would be cheaper and involve less time and aggravation to drive directly to San Francisco, even with peak commute traffic congestion.

Granted, it is a beautiful, well-run system. However, I don’t understand the lack of coordination between Sonoma County Transit, Golden Gate Transit and the Golden Gate Ferry, the SMART train and even Muni and BART. How many competing transit systems must we pay for, particularly since I would be paying for the SMART train for the rest of my foreseeable life and not have equitable or reliable access to the system?

I am also aware of the bullet train debacle between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The preeminent factor for me in this decision is, unfortunately, self-interest. Fire districts are going to ask for a sales tax sinecure in this election cycle to cover their increased costs. I choose fire protection over transportation. Timing is everything.

MARY SHEA

Sonoma

Keep trails clear

EDITOR: The Joe Rodota Trail must be maintained as a car-free and safe transportation corridor for pedestrians and cyclists. The expectation of taxpayers is to have complete and safe access to our Class 1 pathways in Sonoma County. The current situation of homeless encampments along the Prince Memorial Greenway and Joe Rodota Trail is unacceptable.

We realize the difficulty of providing a solution to the homeless encampments. However, the degree of importance of community access to these trails is high. Requiring trail users to get off onto busy surface streets isn’t the answer.

My husband commutes by bicycle daily through this section of town to access his workplace. Multiple fellow lifetime locals have expressed to me their frustration at no longer being able to safely use the Prince Greenway or the Joe Rodota trail. One friend recently expressed how she, her family and friends no longer regularly bike from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol for brunch and shopping because of the current trail situation and having been harassed while negotiating through the encampment. This negatively affects several cities.

Enough is enough. We want our trail corridors back.

SARAH REID

Santa Rosa

Rotate the states

EDITOR: Every four years since 1972, Iowa and New Hampshire in tandem have been the first two states to vote in the American presidential primary process. Isn’t it time for the other 48 states to take their turns at being one of the first two states to vote?

We should reform the presidential primary process in time for 2024 by instituting a rotational schedule whereby every state will finally have the opportunity to be one of the first two states to vote.

Rotating the states would bring an overdue element of fairness to our primary system by giving each state (no matter how sparsely populated) a period of political relevance.

Also, moving Iowa and New Hampshire out of their unwarranted privileged positions at the front of the line would help make the process more demographically representative of the nation at large.