Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Profits vs. survival

EDITOR: Is 2020 the year we awaken to the fact that it is immoral to destroy the resources we all need for survival for personal profits? We are all part of the community of life — the whole of humanity is one single family of being.

Earth-system science (the study of Earth as an integrated system) tells us that humanity, the economy and Earth’s resources operate as a single interdependent system. And that system is in serious trouble. Our collective actions have consequences for the planet. The time has come to examine those consequences and take the action required to leave our children and grandchildren a climate system capable of sustaining human life.

The story of predatory capitalism that we have been telling ourselves is neither factual nor sustainable. Predatory capitalism is based on the exploitation of others and infinite growth on a planet with finite natural resources. Humanity is walking a path to societal collapse unless we change our system to operate in balance with nature — to sustainable capitalism. We cannot deplete our natural resources without destroying ourselves.

The time has come to dissolve the conflicts between us and unite based on the need to prolong our survival by living in compatibility with the processes of nature.

GAYLE SHIRLEY

Santa Rosa

Rent law will backfire

EDITOR: The state’s new rent control law will give a temporary sense of relief for renters. The long-term outcome will be a different story. I have been involved in the real estate industry for 45 years, from acquisition to development, construction to property management.

The federal tax credit program sets the income-to-qualify guidelines for applicants in specific rental housing, and they also set the maximum rents that an investor/landlord can charge. Investors know, going in, under this program about their financial return. Now, with the state of California imposing new rent restrictions, among other things, development of rental units in this state will become less attractive to investors.

Why build rental units in a state where their activity and profit margin will be governed by the state? They can just as easily build rental units in another state and not have to deal with government involvement.

We need more low-income housing, not less. The new law will do the opposite of what most people think. It will create more problems than it solves. Low-income housing will become harder and harder to find while the developers take their money elsewhere.

JENIFER JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Not a real fix

EDITOR: So, finally, the supervisors have got together for a solution for the mess on the Joe Rodota Trail. Their solution? Throw lots of taxpayer money at it, with no real idea about fixing the problem. This is leadership?

The public has come up with numerous solutions. Brenda Gilchrist has it right; this isn’t a homeless problem, it’s a drug addiction, lawlessness and vagrancy problem (“County OKs 2 official camps,” Dec. 24). They have no home because they have no job to get them money, and they have no job because they wouldn’t pass any drug test.

Putting emergency money into housing is an expensive proposal that will not fix the problem. These people need help, but even if you offer help you cannot force them to take it. If the police had been instructed to clear the area when there were a handful of people, we wouldn’t have over 200 people out there now. If one of the supervisors lived next to the Joe Rodota Trail, this would have been dealt with very promptly.