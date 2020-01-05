Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

January 5, 2020, 12:15AM

The wrong diagnosis

EDITOR: Richard Ganz (“Wine cave Democrats,” Letters, Monday) criticized wine cave owner Craig Hall’s comment that “it may be difficult” (to back Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders). But I really want to support whoever the nominee is, and I plan to, but there may be some holding my nose.” Ganz wrote: “Maybe he is in the wrong party, and Pete Buttigieg is Republican-lite.” No one has to like all of the Democratic candidates or all of their policy positions. Reasonable people can differ.

Hall is still doing the right thing for the party and the country by supporting Blue No Matter Who, even if he has to do it reluctantly. Above all else, the next election will be about voting for truth, democracy and the rule of law. Those principles are far more important than the exact political beliefs of the Democratic nominee.

It was not nominating Hillary Clinton or dissing Sanders that brought us Donald Trump; it was primarily the appalling apathy and false equivalency from the rest of the electorate (nonvoters, third party voters, “Bernie or bust,” etc.) when it came to an easy choice on Nov. 8, 2016.

NATE WILLIAMS

Sebastopol

Supporting SMART

EDITOR: Thanks to Janyce Bodeson for a great letter supporting the SMART train (“Sticking up for SMART,” Dec. 29). We use it often. Our 16-year-old granddaughter takes it to Credo High School in Rohnert Park, my husband for occasional work in San Rafael, myself and friends have gone there for lunch, shopping and art shows. Now with the extension to the Larkspur ferry terminal, we are planning a trip for a stairway walk in San Francisco with our senior hiking group. The SMART train — which I opposed originally — has proven to be a joy to our lives.

And when there are finally condos built downtown — which hopefully won’t take another 20 years — and perhaps multiple high rises in the Journey’s End property and the old Kmart parking lot, maybe for low-income/homeless citizens, more people can access the train.

The people complaining about the train’s tax initiative are the same people who complain about the downtown square and parking. They are stuck in the 1950 image of California with single-family housing, urban sprawl, giant freeways, free parking and, my guess, they think Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are radicals.

It’s time we embraced the future and give hope to our youth for a better-planned — and implemented — imaginative, thriving community.

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Demonizing the poor

EDITOR: The writer who tried to paint the homeless as mostly addicts and dope fiends hasn’t studied logic or causal relationships between varying phenomenon (“Crime and homelessness,” Letters, Dec. 26). She was a little too quick to label and judge with a minimal amount of information. This attitude is one reason the poor are demonized. If we can write them off as criminals, it’s much easier to ignore the underlying causes. This attitude is much too common, and very little is being done to disabuse the public of these specious accusations and arguments.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

Palm Drive dissolution

EDITOR: Thanks to Gayle Bergmann for her letter calling for the dissolution of the Palm Drive Health Care District (“Palm Drive’s future,” Dec. 22).

When we voted for Measure W, we agreed to have our taxes fund a local hospital and emergency room. Now that we no longer have that, it is time to dissolve this administrative agency. I’ve talked with numerous others about this, and, so far, I’ve had nearly 100% agreement.

I appreciate the many hours others have put in to try to keep this hospital in operation. However, it is time to dissolve the district and apply the majority of parcel taxes toward the approximately $28 million debt — and not toward health care grants that weren’t proposed on the Measure W ballot. The time for fiscal responsibility is upon us. The tax money saved would not only reduce property tax bills, but it also could go toward more pressing needs like school bonds, teacher pay, fire district needs and/or assisting the homeless.

Please keep an eye out for the petitions for dissolution, which will be available and circulating soon.

ALAN MURAKAMI

Sebastopol

Trump: Tough on Russia

EDITOR: Your deep-seated animosity toward Donald Trump is widely known. However, Monday’s editorial cartoon was over the top.

In order to believe the oft-repeated trope that Trump is a Russian stooge, one would have to ignore the actions Trump has taken since being in office. Take, just for example, his cowing of Germany for signing an agreement with Russia to buy Russian gas from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Another example would be the ever-tightening sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

Where President Barack Obama ignored the agreement that President Bill Clinton signed in 1997 to protect Ukraine in exchange for giving up all of its nuclear weapons, Trump has supplied Ukraine with the Javelin anti-tank missile to fight back against the Russian-sponsored separatists.

Further, Trump confronted NATO members with their failure to live up to charter clauses requiring them to spend 2% of their budgets on defense, resulting in increased military spending in Western Europe to check further Russian adventures.

Even one of your regular sources for national news, the Washington Post, recently published an article on how sanctions were tightening on Russia. I don’t recall seeing that one in your paper. Thanks to the internet, we can get all of the news, not just the slanted version printed here.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

