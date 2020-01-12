Rubin: The US-Iran conflict is still unfolding

This is a moment — in the wake of the Soleimani killing and the mild Iranian response — when everyone needs to take a deep breath.

Iranian officials are clearly shocked and debating their options. They will have to factor in the fallout if, as evidence indicates, Iran mistakenly downed a Ukrainian airliner.

Whether or not it was necessary or wise to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his death won’t produce World War III. The Iranian response will be asymmetric and occur over time.

Tehran’s goal is to drive the United States out of the Mideast, using the proxy Shiite militias that Soleimani fostered around the region. The immediate focus of their efforts is Baghdad.

“What we have is a pause, not victory,” says Ryan Crocker, the veteran U.S. diplomat and former ambassador to Iraq. “For the next step, watch Iraq.”

So let us watch. The 2003 invasion opened the door to Iranian influence there after the U.S. overthrew the Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iran shares a 900-mile border with Iraq, in which a majority of Arabs are Shiite, as are most Persians.

The George W. Bush administration naively believed that all Shiite Iraqis would welcome the U.S. with open arms because Saddam had oppressed them. But when I traveled to the holiest Shiite shrine city, Najaf in southern Iraq, in May 2003, religious leaders told me the Americans owed them big time. The first President Bush, they complained bitterly, had called for them to rise against Saddam during the 1991 Gulf War, then let Saddam slaughter them when they did so.

“The Americans should stabilize Iraq and leave,” senior clerics said.

They did neither, instead helping to create a sectarian political system, with Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political parties that corruptly divide the oil spoils and fail to meet the country’s basic needs.

Soleimani helped Tehran cement control over key Shiite political parties and movements. After ISIS swept into northern Iraq in 2014, the Iranian general also shaped Shiite militias into a powerful fighting force against it. Tehran still hopes to subsume the regular Iraqi army under the control of Shiite militias that are loyal to Iran.

After Soleimani’s death, pro-Iranian parties in parliament voted for the 5,000 or so remaining U.S. troops to leave. But it’s not at all clear that most Iraqis want them out.

“The parliament’s decision was nonbinding,” I was told by phone from Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, by Hoshyar Zebari, Iraq’s longest-serving foreign minister (2003-14) and a leader in its Kurdish region. “The current Iraqi caretaker government doesn’t have the legitimacy to take this decision.”

Equally important, Kurdish and Sunni parties did not vote, nor are all Shia parliamentarians on board. “Any such move has to be done with a national consensus, which isn’t there,” said Zebari.

To understand why Iraqis are divided on this, one need only look at the massive street protests that had been taking place in Baghdad and elsewhere before Soleimani’s death against Iranian domination of their country.

These young demonstrators — of whom about 450 have been killed by Shiite militiamen, probably on Soleimani’s orders — were also demanding an end to corrupt sectarian parties. This is the most powerful movement for change since the U.S. invaded Iraq.