Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

School shooting fears

EDITOR: The National Safety Council estimates that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are 1 in 168,000. The chances of being killed in a school shooting are 1 in 614,000. Preparing for a school shooting makes students anxious and gives them a distorted view of society. It is based on unreasonable fear. Not unlike “duck and cover” as a classroom preparation for nuclear attack used to be.

As Thomas Smith’s excellent Sunday commentary (“Is this what our students need?”) implies, high schoolers may be wise to this, and justifiably treat it as a joke, but what about younger kids who come to believe they might be shot on any particular day?

Maybe we should give the poop buckets to the homeless instead.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

A ‘forever’ tax

EDITOR: Thank you for the comprehensive story on Measure G (“High hopes for sales tax to aid county fire effort,” Sunday). I hold firefighters in high regard, and I am not anti-tax. But over the years, I’ve learned how nearly impossible it is to get rid of taxes and ordinances that have outlived their purpose but didn’t have sunset or renewal dates built in.

Compare this new measure to SMART, now up for its 30-year renewal vote, and Measure M for roads, also scheduled for renewal soon (both quarter-cent sales taxes, by the way). And then ask yourself why Measure G, the proposed half-cent fire services tax, has no such time limit. It’s a puzzle. I will be voting for SMART, but probably not the fire forever tax.

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

Arts in Sonoma schools

EDITOR: Regarding your article about the lack of art in public schools, we would like to make you aware of what is going on in the city of Sonoma (“4 out of 5 schools fall behind in arts education,” Jan. 5).

Eighteen years ago, Keith Wicks, a world renowned artist, realized that his daughter wasn’t getting any art in school. He founded the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, and to date we have raised almost $2 million to fund art in the schools for our youth. We also support art programs at the art museum, community center, Art Escape and Arts Guild.

All of this is done with a totally volunteer board and a team of dedicated volunteers. We are doing our best to expose young people to art and believe we have made a difference in many lives over the years. We invite you to visit our website, sonomapleinair.com, to see all the details, and we encourage you to come to the festival on the Sonoma Plaza on Sept. 12 to show your support for art education.

CATHY GOOD and JENNIFER PARR

Presidents, Sonoma Plein Air Foundation

SMART’s rider data

EDITOR: SMART not only withheld ridership numbers until it was forced to produce them, it provided only total rider numbers, not paid-rider numbers. Let’s remember the free rides that were offered during the holidays to boost ridership.

There is also a fact that was blaringly left out of the article that readers need to understand: Most riders are round-trip riders, and the statistics that SMART provided were for “each way,” which cuts the number of people in half.