Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

January 16, 2020, 12:07AM

School shooting fears

EDITOR: The National Safety Council estimates that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are 1 in 168,000. The chances of being killed in a school shooting are 1 in 614,000. Preparing for a school shooting makes students anxious and gives them a distorted view of society. It is based on unreasonable fear. Not unlike “duck and cover” as a classroom preparation for nuclear attack used to be.

As Thomas Smith’s excellent Sunday commentary (“Is this what our students need?”) implies, high schoolers may be wise to this, and justifiably treat it as a joke, but what about younger kids who come to believe they might be shot on any particular day?

Maybe we should give the poop buckets to the homeless instead.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

A ‘forever’ tax

EDITOR: Thank you for the comprehensive story on Measure G (“High hopes for sales tax to aid county fire effort,” Sunday). I hold firefighters in high regard, and I am not anti-tax. But over the years, I’ve learned how nearly impossible it is to get rid of taxes and ordinances that have outlived their purpose but didn’t have sunset or renewal dates built in.

Compare this new measure to SMART, now up for its 30-year renewal vote, and Measure M for roads, also scheduled for renewal soon (both quarter-cent sales taxes, by the way). And then ask yourself why Measure G, the proposed half-cent fire services tax, has no such time limit. It’s a puzzle. I will be voting for SMART, but probably not the fire forever tax.

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

Arts in Sonoma schools

EDITOR: Regarding your article about the lack of art in public schools, we would like to make you aware of what is going on in the city of Sonoma (“4 out of 5 schools fall behind in arts education,” Jan. 5).

Eighteen years ago, Keith Wicks, a world renowned artist, realized that his daughter wasn’t getting any art in school. He founded the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, and to date we have raised almost $2 million to fund art in the schools for our youth. We also support art programs at the art museum, community center, Art Escape and Arts Guild.

All of this is done with a totally volunteer board and a team of dedicated volunteers. We are doing our best to expose young people to art and believe we have made a difference in many lives over the years. We invite you to visit our website, sonomapleinair.com, to see all the details, and we encourage you to come to the festival on the Sonoma Plaza on Sept. 12 to show your support for art education.

CATHY GOOD and JENNIFER PARR

Presidents, Sonoma Plein Air Foundation

SMART’s rider data

EDITOR: SMART not only withheld ridership numbers until it was forced to produce them, it provided only total rider numbers, not paid-rider numbers. Let’s remember the free rides that were offered during the holidays to boost ridership.

There is also a fact that was blaringly left out of the article that readers need to understand: Most riders are round-trip riders, and the statistics that SMART provided were for “each way,” which cuts the number of people in half.

Supervisor David Rabbitt was quoted as saying “it doesn’t really concern me,” referring to declining numbers. The only thing that Rabbitt should be concerned about is his fiduciary responsibility to his constituents. No sitting supervisors should be serving on the SMART board. That is a conflict of interest.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who has served on the SMART board for 10 years, was quoted as saying, “If our ridership has declined, then we should have a theory about that.” Yes, “we” should indeed have a theory about that.

Lastly, at the very least, General Manager Farhad Mansourian should be terminated due to his lack of cooperation, failure to achieve goals and lack of transparency with the taxpayers who funded this overpriced experiment. I hope all voters remember this at the polls.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Apportioning blame

EDITOR: A disgruntled citizen has placed all of the blame for the growing Joe Rodota Trail encampment on Supervisor Lynda Hopkins (“Recall effort targeting Hopkins,” Jan. 5). He seems to be unaware of the process of governance by the five-member Board of Supervisors, which requires a minimum of three votes to implement decisions.

Homeless advocates agree that Hopkins has been a staunch ally. The problem of inaction falls directly in the laps of the full board and the Santa Rosa City Council. Despite declaring a continuous state of homeless emergency for years, they’ve been virtually all talk and no action. In October, Hopkins was the first official with the courage to speak out on the situation, which reflects “everything that’s wrong with government.”

Authorities have long ignored the known threats of communicable disease outbreaks and rodents. Repeated pleas from advocates for portable toilets, washing stations and regular trash pickups were ignored until last month. In fact, on several occasions Homeless Action volunteers paid to have toilets placed on the trail, but authorities removed them within 24 hours every time.

In stark contrast with the exemplary response to the fires, the city and county have yet to come up with the immediate relief required to resolve this human crisis.

Hopkins deserves reelection, and we all deserve better.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

