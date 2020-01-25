Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
January 25, 2020, 12:11AM
Updated 18 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Choosing a mayor

EDITOR: In 1996, the Santa Rosa City Council adopted changes recommended by the charter review committee to enlarge the council from five to seven and make the mayoralty a two-year appointment. Prior councils had evolved norms that governed the appointment of a new mayor. It was a one-year appointment and rotated through the council by a well-defined practice that never skipped anyone.

The old norms were replaced by the practice of the mayor being elected within the council. This created the opportunity for mischief. If a councilperson was a member of a council minority, they might never be elected to serve. The mayoralty was now the sole property of the majority and that four- person group could swap the position back and forth for as long as they chose.

With the adoption of district elections in Santa Rosa, there may be an unintended consequence. It will become obvious and unacceptable that a representative from a given district doesn’t get the opportunity to serve as mayor, no matter how unpopular they may be within the council.

The council should develop a fair protocol for the selection of a mayor that includes everyone without exception.

JAMES PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Life in the flyover zone

EDITOR: The article on population decline and young families’ reasons for leaving Sonoma County is telling (“More residents leaving county than arriving,” Sunday). I’ve lived off and on in America’s flyover zone for the past 20 years. What you lose in climate you gain in community and home affordability.

For example, in 2005 I bought a solid one-bedroom house for $16,000 in 1,000 person Martin, South Dakota, just outside the Pine Ridge Reservation where I taught. The hilly, small greened golf course was $275 a year to play and empty during the week. In the first year I developed relationships with a county commissioner, county clerk, postmistress, hardware store owner and my neighbors. The only reason I didn’t get more involved in community affairs was I spent summers in Santa Rosa. I was new blood.

Sonoma County has one of the best climates in the world. However, it is not a place I would want to start a family. The cost of living here is forcing young families with transferable skill sets to look for places in the flyover zone. To do so is an adventure. Fortunately for them, life in the flyover zone can be just as satisfying as in Sonoma County, and in some ways more so.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

No parking meters

EDITOR: If we really want to have a vibrant downtown, I suggest we get rid of all the parking meters. Why are we the only city in Sonoma County that charges its citizens to park downtown? I’m sure the money made from parking meters and parking tickets can be found elsewhere.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

Suspicious expenditure

EDITOR: Whoa. Let’s ask ourselves why someone would contribute $500,000 to stop the SMART train. I’m skeptical of the motivation. Since they are real estate developers, perhaps the motivation has something to do with property values near the transit corridor versus farther away. Certainly, development along the mass transit corridor will be encouraged while development elsewhere might not.

I’ll bet that Molly Gallaher Flater has never even ridden SMART. Well, weekday ridership is increasing because folks are commuting to work instead of clogging up Highway 101. Mass transit systems like SMART make sense. There isn’t a mass transit system in the world that isn’t subsidized by municipalities.

I have no doubt that as the years go by, and housing increases along the transit corridor, more folks will discover the gem we have in SMART.

Don’t be fooled by the naked attempt to manipulate public opinion. Be skeptical. Vote to sustain SMART.

MICHAEL BELL

Sebastopol

Tourism’s value

EDITOR: Kudos to Supervisor James Gore for supporting two new hotels at the airport (“Airport lodging sought,” Jan. 14). I had to scratch my head reading that he received complaints about the county being overrun by hotels. Seriously?

I’m thrilled that two groups will invest in Sonoma County; it takes guts. With the fires, floods and power outages, outmigration of local population (customers), lack of local labor and high cost of housing, it’s no wonder so many businesses closed this past year, with so many others teetering on the brink. Many local businesses were off 20% since the Tubbs fire (2017) and just starting to recover last fall when the Kincade fire hit.

Supporting local business takes more than slogans. And every car we take off the highway, eliminating trips to SFO or Oakland (and clogging Highway 101), reduces greenhouse gases; a good thing, right?

Let’s not be myopic with kneejerk opposition to everything visitor-related. Tourism has been part of our DNA since the 1800s, and we are lucky to have an area people want to visit. I hope our local economy can make a comeback, but pulling up the drawbridge won’t get it done.

ALAN B. COHEN

Healdsburg

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine