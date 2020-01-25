Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Choosing a mayor

EDITOR: In 1996, the Santa Rosa City Council adopted changes recommended by the charter review committee to enlarge the council from five to seven and make the mayoralty a two-year appointment. Prior councils had evolved norms that governed the appointment of a new mayor. It was a one-year appointment and rotated through the council by a well-defined practice that never skipped anyone.

The old norms were replaced by the practice of the mayor being elected within the council. This created the opportunity for mischief. If a councilperson was a member of a council minority, they might never be elected to serve. The mayoralty was now the sole property of the majority and that four- person group could swap the position back and forth for as long as they chose.

With the adoption of district elections in Santa Rosa, there may be an unintended consequence. It will become obvious and unacceptable that a representative from a given district doesn’t get the opportunity to serve as mayor, no matter how unpopular they may be within the council.

The council should develop a fair protocol for the selection of a mayor that includes everyone without exception.

JAMES PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Life in the flyover zone

EDITOR: The article on population decline and young families’ reasons for leaving Sonoma County is telling (“More residents leaving county than arriving,” Sunday). I’ve lived off and on in America’s flyover zone for the past 20 years. What you lose in climate you gain in community and home affordability.

For example, in 2005 I bought a solid one-bedroom house for $16,000 in 1,000 person Martin, South Dakota, just outside the Pine Ridge Reservation where I taught. The hilly, small greened golf course was $275 a year to play and empty during the week. In the first year I developed relationships with a county commissioner, county clerk, postmistress, hardware store owner and my neighbors. The only reason I didn’t get more involved in community affairs was I spent summers in Santa Rosa. I was new blood.

Sonoma County has one of the best climates in the world. However, it is not a place I would want to start a family. The cost of living here is forcing young families with transferable skill sets to look for places in the flyover zone. To do so is an adventure. Fortunately for them, life in the flyover zone can be just as satisfying as in Sonoma County, and in some ways more so.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

No parking meters

EDITOR: If we really want to have a vibrant downtown, I suggest we get rid of all the parking meters. Why are we the only city in Sonoma County that charges its citizens to park downtown? I’m sure the money made from parking meters and parking tickets can be found elsewhere.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

Suspicious expenditure

EDITOR: Whoa. Let’s ask ourselves why someone would contribute $500,000 to stop the SMART train. I’m skeptical of the motivation. Since they are real estate developers, perhaps the motivation has something to do with property values near the transit corridor versus farther away. Certainly, development along the mass transit corridor will be encouraged while development elsewhere might not.