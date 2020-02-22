Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

February 22, 2020, 12:09AM

A sorry spectacle

EDITOR: I can’t believe what I witnessed at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas (“Hopefuls unleash flurry of attacks,” Thursday). The candidates made the event look more like a middle school cafeteria food fight than a serious consideration of the issues before the country. Sniping, prepared “gotchas,” constant interruptions, cross talking and petty attacks on opponents were the norm for the evening. None of the candidates looked like presidential material.

The NBC/MSNBC moderators deliberately posed questions that were designed to inflame. They had absolutely no control over the debate. If this is the best the candidates and moderators can do, I fear they have just handed Donald Trump the election.

SHARON ROBISON

Santa Rosa

SMART must prove itself

EDITOR: The proponents of Measure I would have you believe that a vote against it is a vote to end the SMART train. It is not. There is plenty of time to evaluate SMART’s progress before committing to 30 more years of taxes to support it. And the flyer stating “No Tax Increase” is misleading. There is a huge tax increase that starts in eight years. Let’s give SMART more time to justify its existence before we vote for 30 more years of support. Vote no on Measure I, and let’s see how they do for the next three to four years.

HANK MENEFEE

Santa Rosa

Immigration arrests

EDITOR: Wednesday’s paper had an article regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arresting three people at the Sonoma County courthouse in defiance of a new state law (“ICE agents arrest 3 at court”). I am a little confused about this. Our county officials are upset and say the detention of illegal immigrants by ICE undermines immigrants’ trust in our laws. Are they not the criminals?

This is going to put fear in our community? Maybe only for those who are here illegally. It may make the rest of us safer.

Sonoma County officials declare that they are at odds with U.S. laws regarding people illegally entering the U.S. Our laws allow immigrants to enter legally, and those who enter illegally are criminals. Can anyone deny that?

Those who enter illegally deny those who wait in line to legally enter the United States. Is that the kind of country we are? We allow and coddle illegal immigrants, denying those who try to enter legally?

Did we vote for Sonoma County to be in line with criminals against the immigration laws of the United States?

Is anyone paying attention?

BEVERLY KELVIE

Santa Rosa

Power and corruption

EDITOR: The famous remark about power corrupting turns out to have been made by a man most of us never heard of, but news about the behavior of the Republican Party brings it to mind repeatedly. Most of us think of elected officials as people who are devoted to addressing social problems and applying a philosophy of governance, but clearly their motives aren’t always so benign.

Republicans clamored for fiscal responsibility. They hated corruption. They demanded the rule of law. They opposed totalitarian governments. They championed human rights. They cried out against territorial expansionism by authoritarian states. Donald Trump wipes his feet on all their principles. But he helps them get reelected and preserve access to their power fix.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

SMART and climate

EDITOR: I believe that the SMART train is a smart choice in tackling climate change and urge a yes vote this March.

Two years ago, my house was close to the Tubbs fire. I am aware that our fire season has changed due to climate change. Therefore, I need to do everything to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. SMART riders have prevented 8.1 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions from being released. I further that reduction by riding my bike from the train to work.

The 30-year extension of the sales tax makes sense. Your editorial stated, “Measure I on the March 3 ballot is the government equivalent of refinancing a mortgage to add a room or pay college expenses” (“Yes on Measure I: Don’t derail SMART train,” Feb. 2).

What doesn’t make sense is the opposition. The paper noted that it is opposed with $1.6 million from Molly Gallaher Flater of Gallaher Homes. Her opposition is climate denial at its worst. Maybe it’s her belief that more fires will result in more building projects for her family. Don’t believe the rhetoric she has paid for, and vote yes on Measure I.

RON PEMBLETON

Santa Rosa

Fixing our democracy

EDITOR: AB 2070, Assembly Marc Levine’s mandatory voting bill, is a great solution to our failing democracy. We’re actually an oliGOPoly, due to the overwhelming influence of money. Australia has mandatory voting with a small fine – about $20 — for noncompliance. I think this bill would counteract GOP vote-suppression tactics and remove the need for redoing the Supreme Court- negated Voting Rights Act.

The Bush v. Gore decision states that we don’t have a right to vote (oddly ignoring the wording of the 19th Amendment). The election of Donald Trump in 2016 was made possible by 41.9% of voters not voting at all. You can still choose to not vote at all but, AB 2070 at least would give us a better illusion of democracy.

GENE KOCH

Occidental

