Friday’s Letters to the Editor

March 6, 2020, 12:07AM

A better voting system

EDITOR: Has columnist Jonah Goldberg ever heard of ranked-choice (or instant-runoff) voting (“California shows why early voting is a bad idea,” Wednesday)? If he’s so worried about “wasted votes,” instead of continuing to subject citizens to five-hour waits on a single polling day, why not support a system that is being used for primary, congressional and presidential elections in Maine and for local elections in more than 20 U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland.

If the instant-runoff system was in place, those who voted for Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar would have had a second choice named on their ballot, and those votes would likely have gone to someone still in the race. (Not that I’m sorry, but Michael Bloomberg’s exit may have been postponed). Ranked choice voting also helps those of us who for years have had to hold our noses and vote for the lesser of two evils so as not to be a “spoiler.”

Goldberg concedes, tepidly, that “some reform” is needed. Considering the mess our voting system has shown to be in, anything that helps make it more convenient to exercise the basic right of democracy (early voting, same-day registration, mail in ballots, even fines for not voting) should be put in the mix.

JENNIE ORVINO

Santa Rosa

Wealth and taxes

EDITOR: Let’s discuss Kenneth Larsen’s math for a minute — the kind of math that got us trickle-down economics (“Taxes and voting,” Letters, Wednesday). Larsen points out that the rich pay 40 times the amount in taxes as the poor. Could the reason be that they earn 500 times as much? The rich live far from the rest of us, in luxury, where we must pay many times more to get utilities and roads to them.

We subsidize their businesses with tax breaks. They damage the infrastructure with their trucks. They are far more the polluters. They use far more of the national resources. We pay to protect their goods here and abroad. We subsidize their workforce’s education. The list is nearly innumerable.

In the meantime, they buy Congress and local officials with that wealth to sway the laws to their benefit. They do it in fancy fundraisers to which I will never gain access.

To suggest that rich people have it rough is a laughable idea at best. To suggest they pay their fair share is worse. And to frame it as a “Bernie Sanders and Democratic” issue is the height of ignorance and chutzpah, when it is plainly just an obvious arithmetic problem.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

The power of sexism

EDITOR: I am ready for the next person who feels it necessary to tell me it wasn’t because of Elizabeth Warren’s gender. I am ready to say: Why can’t we elect a mother? Why can’t we turn away from an angry old white man who shouts about his differences from his competitors (and here, I could be referencing all three of the men still running for president) toward a candidate who never stopped trying to unite her party, a candidate whose empathy knows no bounds, a candidate who actually has plans for getting things done?

I wonder at the people who can look at me and tell me it was not because she is a woman. I wonder at the remarkable power of innate sexism. I wonder, and I am saddened.

CASSONDRA COMBS

Rio Nido

Providing care

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa Jewish Free Medical Clinic has been established for five years. We are all volunteers. We are the only such clinic from the Bay Area to Portland. We have seen 12,000 patient visits. We have no connection to any government agency.

We cover all costs for medical care, lab tests and medicines. Our contributor base is the good people of Sonoma County for our yearly budget of $350,000. Our creed is to give compassionate care to the disadvantaged, the disabled and the underserved, from babies to the aged. We care for the vulnerable low income, homeless, migrant workers and their families. I’ve cared for some who once carried a gun on their shoulder to defend our country.

Since poor, sick people end up in emergency rooms, maybe we’ve saved our hospitals and county a million dollars.

It amazes me that one blessedly lucky rich woman could donate $1.5 million to prevent the continuation of a small tax for our train. Oh, what we could do with that $1.5 million.

I’ve cared for a lot of people on what will be their last day of life, and on that day, no one longs for more money but instead might reflect on the good one’s life has meant for his neighbor.

DR. DAVID CHARP

Santa Rosa

Denying voters

EDITOR: I was very disappointed when, after hearing several of us speak about the importance of allowing voters to have a voice, I watched the Rohnert Park City Council vote 3-2 to use redistricting and election sequencing to prevent Councilwoman Gina Belforte from running for reelection in 2020 (“Council passes district plan,” Feb. 26). No matter how you look at it, this is wrong. Voters, not other City Council members, have the right and responsibility to elect their representatives.

HOLLY NEAL

Rohnert Park

Immigration and health

EDITOR: Coronavirus is why sanctuary cities make sense. Coronavirus is why universal health care that covers even undocumented immigrants is a good idea. If someone hesitates to get treatment because they fear being deported, that puts us all at risk. Disease doesn’t stop at political borders and treatment shouldn’t be limited by political considerations.

WILLIAM PETERSON

Santa Rosa

