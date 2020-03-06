Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A better voting system

EDITOR: Has columnist Jonah Goldberg ever heard of ranked-choice (or instant-runoff) voting (“California shows why early voting is a bad idea,” Wednesday)? If he’s so worried about “wasted votes,” instead of continuing to subject citizens to five-hour waits on a single polling day, why not support a system that is being used for primary, congressional and presidential elections in Maine and for local elections in more than 20 U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland.

If the instant-runoff system was in place, those who voted for Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar would have had a second choice named on their ballot, and those votes would likely have gone to someone still in the race. (Not that I’m sorry, but Michael Bloomberg’s exit may have been postponed). Ranked choice voting also helps those of us who for years have had to hold our noses and vote for the lesser of two evils so as not to be a “spoiler.”

Goldberg concedes, tepidly, that “some reform” is needed. Considering the mess our voting system has shown to be in, anything that helps make it more convenient to exercise the basic right of democracy (early voting, same-day registration, mail in ballots, even fines for not voting) should be put in the mix.

JENNIE ORVINO

Santa Rosa

Wealth and taxes

EDITOR: Let’s discuss Kenneth Larsen’s math for a minute — the kind of math that got us trickle-down economics (“Taxes and voting,” Letters, Wednesday). Larsen points out that the rich pay 40 times the amount in taxes as the poor. Could the reason be that they earn 500 times as much? The rich live far from the rest of us, in luxury, where we must pay many times more to get utilities and roads to them.

We subsidize their businesses with tax breaks. They damage the infrastructure with their trucks. They are far more the polluters. They use far more of the national resources. We pay to protect their goods here and abroad. We subsidize their workforce’s education. The list is nearly innumerable.

In the meantime, they buy Congress and local officials with that wealth to sway the laws to their benefit. They do it in fancy fundraisers to which I will never gain access.

To suggest that rich people have it rough is a laughable idea at best. To suggest they pay their fair share is worse. And to frame it as a “Bernie Sanders and Democratic” issue is the height of ignorance and chutzpah, when it is plainly just an obvious arithmetic problem.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

The power of sexism

EDITOR: I am ready for the next person who feels it necessary to tell me it wasn’t because of Elizabeth Warren’s gender. I am ready to say: Why can’t we elect a mother? Why can’t we turn away from an angry old white man who shouts about his differences from his competitors (and here, I could be referencing all three of the men still running for president) toward a candidate who never stopped trying to unite her party, a candidate whose empathy knows no bounds, a candidate who actually has plans for getting things done?

I wonder at the people who can look at me and tell me it was not because she is a woman. I wonder at the remarkable power of innate sexism. I wonder, and I am saddened.