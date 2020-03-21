Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

No more bailouts

EDITOR: Anyone who has gone to financial adviser will always hear the same mantra: Your returns will be rewarded by the amount of risk you take. This is the “capitalist” expectation in our country — or so they would have us believe. So now, the drum beat of bailouts is quickly starting, using the same old saws, “too big to fail” or “bolster the economy.” What happened to the other old saying: “You takes your chances, you pay your dues”?

It’s time to write your congressman and say no to more bailouts.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Don’t miss the census

EDITOR: Please participate in the U.S. census. You may have instructions in your mailbox now.

The census determines how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and to communities for schools, roads, emergency response and other services that help us thrive.

It takes less than 10 minutes to complete the questionnaire.

To participate on line, go to my2020cnsus.gov, which provides instructions. You may also call 844-330-2020 if you need assistance to complete the questionnaire. You may request a paper questionnaire as an option.

Thank you for your participation to help us prepare for the future.

BONNY LAWRENCE

Healdsburg

Cursive and education

EDITOR: Cursive writing is efficient, simple and easy to read and reproduce (“Kids can’t write cursive — no big deal,” March 8). What’s more, in our experience, most children love to learn it. There are excellent simplified methods that can be taught in a few minutes a day. A few of the benefits are coordination, timing, improved perception and awareness, emotional regulation, deeper learning and comprehension.

Visual-spatial fine motor skills are most related to academic achievement in reading and math. The rhythm inherent in creating joined strokes in handwriting improve these fine motor skills. Extensive research has firmly established the relationship of handwriting to cognitive development and learning, particularly in reading, writing, and mathematics.

According to Jane Yank of Walden University, “It demonstrates the kind of timing found in coordinated activities and contributes to cognitive skills such as attention, memory, and decision processes — all vital skills in learning — that non-rhythmic activities do not.”

A free white paper at ahafhandwriting.org/publications cites more than 80 scientific, peer-reviewed studies that point to the efficacy of handwriting training.

Currently, 25 states require the teaching of cursive in the lower grades. Five have legislation pending to return it to the curriculum. Ten leave it up to the school district. Only 10 states have no requirement at all.

SHEILA LOWE

Ventura

Name the hot spots

EDITOR: Why can’t the health department let the public know in which cities people are infected with the coronavirus so people can be on alert? Don’t say people’s names, just their cities.

MARIE CAPRIA

Sebastopol

Consumer credit

EDITOR: Consumer credit card and student loan debt falls hardest on folks who are out of work due to COVID-19. Some might be paying interest of 25% or more in addition to paying down their loans. There might be relief coming from the government in the form of direct payments, perhaps to every adult. So how does this help, and who benefits?