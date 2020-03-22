Leubsdorf: Trump has his crisis moment as president

It happens in every presidency, the unexpected, unforeseen crisis. It not only supersedes the administration’s preplanned priorities, but it plays a significant role in determining its political fate and historical standing.

For George W. Bush it was the 9/11 attacks that Islamic terrorists launched against the Pentagon in Washington and the twin towers in New York. After brief uncertainty, Bush took firm command and rallied the nation, forging a period of national unity and winning a second term.

For Jimmy Carter, it was the seizure by Iranian militants of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Carter never could resolve the situation — perhaps a solution was beyond his control — and a dramatic rescue mission ended in abject failure. In November, so did his reelection bid.

Despite his personal shortcomings, Donald Trump has glided through three years without a major crisis, buoyed by the growing economy he inherited and the tax cut that kept it going.

But in the past month, the onset of the deadly coronavirus has exposed his lack of focus, preparedness and adeptness to cope with the unexpected, and the resulting economic damage threatens to undercut his prime political positive, a robust economy and surging stock market.

To make things worse for Trump, the Democratic presidential primaries unexpectedly produced a serious alternative to his reelection chances. Former Vice President Joe Biden promises a return to normalcy and regularity that polls and exit interviews show is appealing to Americans tired of Trump’s bluster, chaos and uncertainty.

The past 10 days have illustrated the contrast Democrats hope will enable them to win back the White House.

Less than 24 hours after Trump stumbled through a mistake-laden, misleading Oval Office speech on the pandemic, Biden outlined a series of proposed federal governmental actions in a presentation that sounded more presidential than the president. Since then, an array of governors has discussed the situation in a way that’s a reminder how political executives should perform.

Meanwhile, Trump has sent a series of mixed signals. After weeks of downplaying the virus impact and even deriding it a “hoax,” Trump contended last Tuesday, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

And his examples have sometimes belied his words. At a Rose Garden news conference on March 13, Trump advised Americans to avoid close contact with one another. Then, he shook hands and touched the participating officials and executives in exactly the way experts say creates the danger of passing the virus.

Under questioning, he said he might allow himself to be tested after coming in close contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus. That night, his doctor issued a statement that testing him was unnecessary, but, a day later, Trump said he had been tested and proven negative.

State governors have been left wondering what support they could expect from the federal government. And when Trump was asked if he felt any responsibility for his administration’s slow response to the need for massive testing of potential victims, he replied, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” claiming he was hamstrung by rules “from a different time.”

That’s a far cry from the confident “I alone can fix it” vow of his 2016 Republican National Convention acceptance speech. But it was unfortunately typical of Trump’s habit of refusing to admit responsibility for errors while exaggerating his alleged successes.