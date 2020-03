The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Then the prince shook the hand of the girl who lived next door, and they both died a horrible death.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“It’s grim all right, but it’s no fairy tale.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“And so it came to pass that folks freaked out and stormed Costco with abandon.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“And they hid unhappily ever after.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“The end. Time for your goodnight fist-bump.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma