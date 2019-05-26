Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Restoring confidence

EDITOR: On Thursday, the White House issued a statement regarding expanded powers for the attorney general saying, in part, that the action “will restore confidence in our public institutions” (“Barr’s audit powers expanded,” Friday).

If the goal is to “restore confidence in our public institutions,” a good start would include an administration no longer referencing our press as “fake,” members of our judiciary as “Obama judges” and the speaker of the House of Representatives as “crazy.”

DAVID DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Electric car costs

EDITOR: I understand that electric cars are the future because they are cleaner. But one thing that isn’t mentioned is the cost to operate an electric car. It takes energy to go from point A to point B. So how do they compare with present gas technology, and how much does it add to your monthly electric bill to charge your car every night?

JOHN COLLEY

Sonoma

Don’t go back

EDITOR: How is it possible that several states in the South (Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri, for example) are making it illegal for a woman to receive an abortion and, to make matters worse, threatening jail time to the practicing physician?

I support the opinion in the letter from Marsha Taylor, who said that the new laws are “anti- women,” not just anti-choice (“Controlling women,” May 11).

Abortion should be the decision of the woman and her physician. It’s interesting that the states most dogmatic about creating laws to restrict abortions also have the highest poverty rates in the U.S. and the most underfunded health care systems. Wouldn’t it be better for these states to help their people rise out of poverty rather than risking bringing more unwanted children?

I am grateful that I (and my family) live in a state like California that allows abortions and emphasizes the need for quality health care for all.

I am a 75-year-old woman and clearly remember when a legal abortion wasn’t available. I also remember the stories of the many women who attempted to obtain an abortion illegally, often with disastrous consequences. Let’s not go back, people. We are better than that.

MYRNA DILLON

Sonoma

Doing our part

EDITOR: My goodness, hardly a day goes by that I am reminded that climate change is real, is here and is urgent. I read in our very own Press Democrat that horrific flooding, melting ice caps, extreme storms and weather change is happening throughout our world.

I am hopeful that everyone reading this letter is convinced that global warming is real and won’t disappear unless we make individual as well as government policy changes. We have finally crossed the line and agree with 97% of the scientists, global leaders and citizens just like you and me.

We need to be a part of the solution to outsmart those laggers who are afraid to make healthy decisions to save our planet.

Here is one way on how to do it. Attend the Santa Rosa City Council meeting on Tuesday to voice your opinion in support of the All Electric Ready Ordinance. So, you ask, what is this ordinance? Go online and research “All Electric Ready Santa Rosa.”