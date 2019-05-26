Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
May 26, 2019, 12:13AM
Updated 13 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Restoring confidence

EDITOR: On Thursday, the White House issued a statement regarding expanded powers for the attorney general saying, in part, that the action “will restore confidence in our public institutions” (“Barr’s audit powers expanded,” Friday).

If the goal is to “restore confidence in our public institutions,” a good start would include an administration no longer referencing our press as “fake,” members of our judiciary as “Obama judges” and the speaker of the House of Representatives as “crazy.”

DAVID DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Electric car costs

EDITOR: I understand that electric cars are the future because they are cleaner. But one thing that isn’t mentioned is the cost to operate an electric car. It takes energy to go from point A to point B. So how do they compare with present gas technology, and how much does it add to your monthly electric bill to charge your car every night?

JOHN COLLEY

Sonoma

Don’t go back

EDITOR: How is it possible that several states in the South (Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri, for example) are making it illegal for a woman to receive an abortion and, to make matters worse, threatening jail time to the practicing physician?

I support the opinion in the letter from Marsha Taylor, who said that the new laws are “anti- women,” not just anti-choice (“Controlling women,” May 11).

Abortion should be the decision of the woman and her physician. It’s interesting that the states most dogmatic about creating laws to restrict abortions also have the highest poverty rates in the U.S. and the most underfunded health care systems. Wouldn’t it be better for these states to help their people rise out of poverty rather than risking bringing more unwanted children?

I am grateful that I (and my family) live in a state like California that allows abortions and emphasizes the need for quality health care for all.

I am a 75-year-old woman and clearly remember when a legal abortion wasn’t available. I also remember the stories of the many women who attempted to obtain an abortion illegally, often with disastrous consequences. Let’s not go back, people. We are better than that.

MYRNA DILLON

Sonoma

Doing our part

EDITOR: My goodness, hardly a day goes by that I am reminded that climate change is real, is here and is urgent. I read in our very own Press Democrat that horrific flooding, melting ice caps, extreme storms and weather change is happening throughout our world.

I am hopeful that everyone reading this letter is convinced that global warming is real and won’t disappear unless we make individual as well as government policy changes. We have finally crossed the line and agree with 97% of the scientists, global leaders and citizens just like you and me.

We need to be a part of the solution to outsmart those laggers who are afraid to make healthy decisions to save our planet.

Here is one way on how to do it. Attend the Santa Rosa City Council meeting on Tuesday to voice your opinion in support of the All Electric Ready Ordinance. So, you ask, what is this ordinance? Go online and research “All Electric Ready Santa Rosa.”

WAYNE YAMAGISHI

Santa Rosa

A two-state solution

EDITOR: Therese Mughannam aptly described Palestinian suffering (“A high price for haven,” Letters, May 15). Unfortunately, her letter failed to address their own responsibility for their plight. Palestinian leaders deny the incontestable, historic connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel.

There has been a continuous presence of Jews in the Holy Land since biblical times despite exiles, bans and massacres by the Babylonians, Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Crusaders, Ottomans and Palestinian Arabs. The Palestinians have rejected at least four proposals over the past 80 years that would have created the first Palestinian state in history alongside a Jewish state.

The rebirth of the state of Israel in 1947 didn’t lead to the creation of Palestinian refugees. Rejecting statehood, the Palestinians and their Arab allies instead launched a multi-front, potentially genocidal war against the newly formed Israel. This war, which included massacres and forced migrations on both sides, was the cause of the refugee problem.

Palestinian assaults against Israeli civilians via hijackings, suicide bombers, rockets, kidnapping, attack tunnels and knife attacks are what has led to security barriers, checkpoints and blockades.

The solution to this impasse is rejection of violence and a negotiated settlement that creates two states for two people.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Politically active kids

EDITOR: Your right-wing correspondents are always spewing nonsense. D.P. Hall writes that the “Democrat- media junta” has “terrorized and weaponized our children over complex issues like climate or abortion, which children cannot really comprehend” (“Enemies of the people,” Letters, Monday).

Wait. My 11-year-old granddaughter in Canada recently traveled from her school to the provincial legislature by pogo stick to draw attention to sea-level rise caused by climate change. She was not “terrorized or weaponized;” she thought of this on her own. She met with several legislators and was interviewed on the 6 o’clock news.

And how about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish girl who at 15 sparked a worldwide student movement on climate change? And the Parkland High School students who spoke out about gun violence?

So don’t tell me children cannot comprehend complex issues. How about some respect for our children. They’re a lot smarter than most adults these days.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine