PD Editorial: The county’s shroud of secrecy

When the state decided to close the Sonoma Developmental Center, county officials insisted that local residents get a say in determining future uses for the 700-acre property south of Glen Ellen. The state agreed and even put up money to assist with the planning process. The center closed in December after 128 years as a home for the developmentally disabled. The next step is choosing a consultant to lead the public planning process. There are three bidders, but don’t ask who they are. The county says that’s a secret.

We say that’s ridiculous. The public has every right to be — we could quote Supervisor James Gore here, but we won’t — angry.

The state’s open records laws include several exceptions, including one for real estate sales. Curiously, the county identified all three bidders for the former hospital site on Chanate Road more than a month ago — and named a preferred bidder this week, though they’re holding off other details until the last legal minute.

In the case of the Developmental Center property, the county appears to be relying on a state Supreme Court case allowing public agencies to keep proposals secret during negotiations. But it’s not clear to us how naming the potential leaders of a public planning process would affect negotiations, especially when it didn’t seem to be a concern for a controversial land sale.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.