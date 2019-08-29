Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

August 29, 2019, 12:07AM
Tax cuts and deficits

EDITOR: Saturday’s editorial was a prime example of false equivalence or both-siderism (“America’s debt cliff grows taller). According to The Press Democrat, one side likes tax cuts, one side likes spending.

While there is lots of evidence in the piece to show how Republicans give out tax cuts like candy, while claiming “tax cuts pay for themselves,” there is no corresponding programmatic evidence in the editorial to show that Democrats are free spenders. It’s just taken as a given. The only major spending program I can think of that has been successfully enacted in the past 30 years by Democrats is the Affordable Care Act. And the Republicans are busy trying to dismantle it.

The only reason deficits are again out of control is because of Republicans’ love affair with rewarding the rich with tax cuts. And this has been the case every single time they do it.

SUSAN ROBERTS

Rohnert Park

Trump’s ‘invisible fist’

EDITOR: Led by President Donald Trump, Republicans have repeatedly attacked Democrats as democratic socialists. But this past week, Trump leaped ahead calling for full-blown Soviet-style state socialism! A few days ago, he tweeted: “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for alternatives to China …” Such core Republican axioms as free enterprise and free markets have been abandoned by Supreme Commander Trump.

Always claiming that he alone can make American great again, Trump has just replaced Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” of competitive market forces with his “invisible fist.”

Where are the Republicans who should be loudly decrying Trump’s embrace of state socialism as he orders American companies to immediately follow his commands? Perhaps those Democrats advocating for more democratic socialism, but not Trump-style command socialism, aren’t so scary after all.

JOHN DONNELLY

Sonoma

A new fire hazard

EDITOR: Three people on my street have bought generators in anticipation of outages. Has anyone at PG&E or Cal Fire or anyone among our trusted supervisors considered the danger of additional fires created by thousands of gasoline- powered generators being fired up by people using them for the first time? A little gas spilled here and there is all it would take to start a fire under exactly the conditions you would most want to avoid one.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Hanna’s troubles

EDITOR: Conspicuously absent from Hanna Boys Center CEO Brian Farragher’s self- image polishing piece (“Changes made at Hanna Boys Center,” Close to Home,” Aug. 18) was any mention of him dismissing longtime clinical director Tim Norman, a good man of great service and wisdom who had the courage to cite serious problems of abuse and bullying taking place under Farragher’s “scientifically proven” watch.

Norman paid for it by being forced into retirement, and Hanna’s boys paid in turn by having $1.1 million of donor and insurance money paid to Norman for the unwarranted damage he endured (“Youth home beset by turmoil,” July 20). Is this really the price to be paid for staff members not being “equipped or interested in complying with this ask” of a new treatment methodology, or perhaps more a reflection of Farragher’s desire to be seen as “a national leader and author on the science and implementation of trauma-informed care”?

Staff Writer Mary Callahan’s recent reporting cited Hanna’s declining enrollment among scores of other problems. Why would that be if word had gotten out regarding Farragher’s “proven” initiatives to better serve Hanna’s target population? Perhaps because former referral sources have seen what the Farragher agenda is really intended to serve?

ANDREW HIDAS

Santa Rosa

The Greenland strategy

EDITOR: Why, many ask, did Donald Trump express sudden interest in the U.S. purchasing Greenland? Follow the logic. Trump lives in terror of Robert Mueller’s conclusion that should he lose the 2020 election he could be indicted. Therefore, he needs to be reelected in order for the statute of limitations to run out.

There are only two ways he can be reelected. The first is to motivate his base, which represents about 40% of the electorate, through his incendiary behavior and proclamations. And he needs to be backed by a strong U.S. economy to garner the extra percentage of voters he will require to prevail over his opponent.

It’s no coincidence that within hours of a majority of economists predicting that the U.S. is headed toward the Trump recession he threw the Greenland idea across the room like a shiny ball to pull our attention away from the news. It is likely that these diversionary tactics will escalate as more bad news on the economic front arises.

To save his skin, he needs us to shift our gaze away from his faltering economy and toward these random and absurd ideas.

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

