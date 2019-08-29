Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Tax cuts and deficits

EDITOR: Saturday’s editorial was a prime example of false equivalence or both-siderism (“America’s debt cliff grows taller). According to The Press Democrat, one side likes tax cuts, one side likes spending.

While there is lots of evidence in the piece to show how Republicans give out tax cuts like candy, while claiming “tax cuts pay for themselves,” there is no corresponding programmatic evidence in the editorial to show that Democrats are free spenders. It’s just taken as a given. The only major spending program I can think of that has been successfully enacted in the past 30 years by Democrats is the Affordable Care Act. And the Republicans are busy trying to dismantle it.

The only reason deficits are again out of control is because of Republicans’ love affair with rewarding the rich with tax cuts. And this has been the case every single time they do it.

SUSAN ROBERTS

Rohnert Park

Trump’s ‘invisible fist’

EDITOR: Led by President Donald Trump, Republicans have repeatedly attacked Democrats as democratic socialists. But this past week, Trump leaped ahead calling for full-blown Soviet-style state socialism! A few days ago, he tweeted: “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for alternatives to China …” Such core Republican axioms as free enterprise and free markets have been abandoned by Supreme Commander Trump.

Always claiming that he alone can make American great again, Trump has just replaced Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” of competitive market forces with his “invisible fist.”

Where are the Republicans who should be loudly decrying Trump’s embrace of state socialism as he orders American companies to immediately follow his commands? Perhaps those Democrats advocating for more democratic socialism, but not Trump-style command socialism, aren’t so scary after all.

JOHN DONNELLY

Sonoma

A new fire hazard

EDITOR: Three people on my street have bought generators in anticipation of outages. Has anyone at PG&E or Cal Fire or anyone among our trusted supervisors considered the danger of additional fires created by thousands of gasoline- powered generators being fired up by people using them for the first time? A little gas spilled here and there is all it would take to start a fire under exactly the conditions you would most want to avoid one.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Hanna’s troubles

EDITOR: Conspicuously absent from Hanna Boys Center CEO Brian Farragher’s self- image polishing piece (“Changes made at Hanna Boys Center,” Close to Home,” Aug. 18) was any mention of him dismissing longtime clinical director Tim Norman, a good man of great service and wisdom who had the courage to cite serious problems of abuse and bullying taking place under Farragher’s “scientifically proven” watch.

Norman paid for it by being forced into retirement, and Hanna’s boys paid in turn by having $1.1 million of donor and insurance money paid to Norman for the unwarranted damage he endured (“Youth home beset by turmoil,” July 20). Is this really the price to be paid for staff members not being “equipped or interested in complying with this ask” of a new treatment methodology, or perhaps more a reflection of Farragher’s desire to be seen as “a national leader and author on the science and implementation of trauma-informed care”?