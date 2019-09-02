Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Labor Day dream

EDITOR: Happy Labor Day. Today we celebrate that every person who is willing to work has a job paying a living wage. That every worker has affordable health coverage. That every worker has 12 sick days and two weeks or more paid vacation. That every worker has paid maternity and paternity leave and affordable child care. That every worker has the right to join with others for job protections.

Sadly, the above is but a dream. But why should it be? America is the wealthiest nation ever known. And what is the source of that wealth? The labor of the workers of America.

Yes, business owners get credit for creating jobs. But it is the labor of the workers that produces an income for the owners — and the grand wealth of this nation. Without workers, the greatest business ideas would lie stillborn. Workers make our homes, cars and clothes. They grow our food and serve us in restaurants and stores. They teach our children and care for our elders. They protect and heal and entertain us. They deserve our thanks. They deserve better treatment. They all deserve a living wage.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Subsidized rentals

EDITOR: This is in response to the Aug. 14 article regarding subsidized rentals in Santa Rosa (“Council hits pause on renter protection”). I was saddened as the article was missing information.

There is a huge discrepancy between the city’s Section 8 program versus the county’s Section 8 program. Furthermore, Section 8 holders don’t understand the differences between the two programs as there is not enough education.

As of last June, the city’s Section 8 program for a one bedroom-one bathroom unit covers $1,591 rent per month, and units must include utilities. The county’s Section 8 program covers up to $1,700 per month in rent, and utilities are extra.

I am located within city limits. Due to the amount of rent and the fact that utilities must be included, I have had to explain to Section 8 housing voucher holders that I cannot help them. I have had prospective tenants beg and plead with me to take them, offering to pay utilities under the table. I am not able to do this as it is illegal.

The city’s Section 8 program isn’t feasible for property owners. I have tried to help people with a Section 8 voucher only to find my hands are tied.

URSULA AHAJANIAN

Santa Rosa

Slow drivers

EDITOR: White signs have appeared on Occidental Road entreating drivers to “slow down.” I propose they should be replaced by signs reminding drivers to “go the speed limit.”

Drivers who travel below the speed limit where there is no passing lane cause dangerous situations. They create lines of vehicles behind them, road rage, dangerous passing attempts and tailgating. Doesn’t the law state they should pull over to allow others to continue on?

Recently, I was in a line of cars behind a driver going 39 mph on Occidental. The speed limit is 50 mph. On my return trip, I saw a bicyclist in the opposing lane with a long line of cars all following him around 15 mph. This brings up “Share the Road” signs.