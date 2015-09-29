Best Bakery: Costeaux French Bakery

See all Best of Sonoma County winners at www.pressdemocrat.com/best .

French and American flags hang over the café at Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg, where award-winning artisan bread shares counter space with buttery croissants, classic chocolate chip cookies and delectable St. Honoré cakes topped with rum-custard bonbons.

Diners can enjoy bistro cuisine for breakfast or lunch or sip an espresso inside the popular café or the open-air patio that welcomes visitors. Established in 1923, Costeaux has earned countless blue ribbons, medals and Best of Show honors for its French country loaf, rustic multigrain batard, sourdough rolls and other specialty breads.

Owned and operated by the Seppi family, the bakery has a decidedly European flair with Parisian touches like the large “Boulangerie” lettering painted across the café wall. Dog lovers can even find something pleasing for Fido — a package of Gourmet Bacon dog biscuits. Kids know to watch for the shortbread cookies specially decorated for every holiday.