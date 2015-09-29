Best Bakery: Costeaux French Bakery

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2015

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Costeaux French Bakery: 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, (707) 433-1913

See all Best of Sonoma County winners at www.pressdemocrat.com/best.

French and American flags hang over the café at Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg, where award-winning artisan bread shares counter space with buttery croissants, classic chocolate chip cookies and delectable St. Honoré cakes topped with rum-custard bonbons.

Diners can enjoy bistro cuisine for breakfast or lunch or sip an espresso inside the popular café or the open-air patio that welcomes visitors. Established in 1923, Costeaux has earned countless blue ribbons, medals and Best of Show honors for its French country loaf, rustic multigrain batard, sourdough rolls and other specialty breads.

Owned and operated by the Seppi family, the bakery has a decidedly European flair with Parisian touches like the large “Boulangerie” lettering painted across the café wall. Dog lovers can even find something pleasing for Fido — a package of Gourmet Bacon dog biscuits. Kids know to watch for the shortbread cookies specially decorated for every holiday.

Costeaux French Bakery: 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, (707) 433-1913

See all Best of Sonoma County winners at www.pressdemocrat.com/best.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine