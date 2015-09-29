Best Local Boutique: The Velvet Ice Collection

DIANE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2015

The Velvet Ice Collection: 140 Second St., Suite 108, Petaluma, (707) 775-7393

See all Best of Sonoma County winners at www.pressdemocrat.com/best.

Browsing through The Velvet Ice Collection in Petaluma’s Theatre District means one thing — no one leaves empty-handed.

This thoughtfully designed boutique offers treasures at every turn, with owner Lisa Lee “always searching” for the latest in home décor, women’s fashions and accessories and those must-have items that make perfect gifts.

“A lot of people come in to find a special and unique gift,” Lee said. “People always say, ‘I knew I’d find something here.’”

Since opening Velvet Ice three years ago, Lee has added more clothing to keep up with the demand.

“It goes so quickly. I get new arrivals in weekly.”

Fashions include mini dresses, maxi skirts and romantic crocheted tunics that teens purchase as dresses and their moms wear as tops. Brighton jewelry, handcrafted earrings, equestrian items, Giants and A’s totes and a selection of TokyoMilk lotions and European soaps are just a sampling of the merchandise awaiting shoppers.

