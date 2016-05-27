Jack London quotes about Sonoma County

Sonoma County was a frequent player in Jack London’s works. During the last years of his life, London reportedly wrote 1,000 words a day to finance his sprawling ranch atop Sonoma Mountain. It’s no surprise that he wrote frequently about the ranch and other Sonoma County locations. Following are excerpts about specific places.

Beauty Ranch:

“Next to my wife, the ranch is the dearest thing in the world to me. Heavens! I sit up nights over that ranch.” — October 7, 1914

“I believe the soil is our greatest asset.”

“A sweet land, Mate Woman, an almighty sweet land you and I have chosen . . . our Valley of the Moon.”

“I am the sailor on horseback! Watch my dust! Oh, I shall make mistakes a-many; but watch my dreams come true...Try to dream with me my dreams of fruitful acres. Do not be a slave to an old conception. Try to realize what I am after.” — quoted by Charmian Kittredge London, 1921

___

Hill Ranch (Jack’s first purchase in Sonoma County):

“There are 130 acres in the place, and they are 130 acres of the most beautiful, primitive land to be found in California. There are great redwoods on it, some of them thousands of years old. . . in fact, the redwoods are as fine and magnificent as any to be found anywhere outside the tourists groves. Also there are great firs, tanbark oaks, maples, live-oaks, white-oaks, black-oaks, madrone and manzanita galore. There are canyons, several streams of water, many springs ... I have been riding all over these hills, looking for just such a place, and I must say that I have never seen anything like it.” — 1905

___

Kohler and Frohling Ranch:

“I am buying seven hundred acres of land that rounds out and connects my present two ranches, giving me miles of frontage on three creeks, and some magnificent mountain land, to say nothing of the timber — real wild country.” — 1910

“I ride over my beautiful ranch. Between my legs is a beautiful horse. The air is wine. The grapes on a score of rolling hills are red with autumn flame. Across Sonoma Mountain wisps of sea fog are stealing. The afternoon sun smolders in the drowsy sky. I have everything to make me glad I am alive. I am filled with dreams and mysteries. — “John Barleycorn,” 1913

“I write for no other purpose than to add to the beauty that now belongs to me. I write a book for no other reason than to add three or four hundred acres to my magnificent estate.”

___

Sustainable Farming:

“My neighbors were typified by the man who said: ‘You can’t teach me anything about farming; I’ve worked three farms out (myself)!’ ”

“I had noticed the way the soil was washed down the hillsides by the rains, and I determined to prevent that, which I did by grading the land, making it over into rolling contours and abrupt terraces. ...But the big thing about it is that by these new contours I keep the moisture in the soil.” 1916

“No picayune methods for me, when I go in silence, I want to know that I left behind me a plot of land which, after the pitiful failures of others, I have made productive....”